11 Boutique Xinjiang Wineries To Debut In Singapore Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2026 – Eleven boutique wineries from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will make their collective Singapore debut on Nov. 19 & 20. This campaign, titled“Xinjiang Wine: A World of Chinese Terroir”, will introduce Southeast Asian sommeliers, importers and fine wine collectors to 68 labels spanning four distinct Xinjiang viticultural subregions.
Organized by the Forestry and Grassland Administration of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region alongside campaign lead Up-Chinese Wine (UCW) and strategic partners Vinexpo Asia and Jin Ting Wan Chinese Restaurant, the tripartite initiative aims to establish an international trade platform bridging production with distribution, expand on-trade dining channels and elevate the regional identity of Xinjiang wine across Southeast Asia.
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