MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Lego has restored its BrickLink marketplace after an extended shutdown triggered by unusual activity, confirming that some users' identifying information was accessed but saying passwords and payment details were not exposed.

The company said its investigation established that usernames and internet protocol (IP) addresses had been accessed, along with email addresses belonging to a very small number of members. It has contacted affected users and says no immediate action is required.

The disclosure marks a significant change from the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown, which began around November 5 and prevented customers and independent merchants from using the specialist marketplace for a week. BrickLink returned to service on November 12, with the company publishing information about the incident.

<p>BrickLink said it had addressed the issue uncovered during its investigation and would continue monitoring the platform. It has not publicly identified who was responsible for the activity, explained precisely how the information was accessed or disclosed the number of accounts involved.</p> <p>The company also said it had found no evidence that orders, wanted lists, messages or sellers' inventories had been lost or altered. That assurance is important for merchants who rely on stored product listings and transaction records to manage their businesses.</p> <p>The shutdown interrupted trading on a marketplace where collectors and builders purchase individual Lego pieces, complete sets and minifigures, including items no longer available through ordinary retail channels. Independent sellers use the platform to reach customers seeking specific components for collections and construction projects.</p> <p>Acknowledging the commercial disruption, BrickLink announced that it would waive sellers' fees for November and December. Merchants will not receive invoices for those fees during either month, a measure intended to recognise the interruption to their operations.</p> See also Ukraine warns of Dahua camera breaches involving cloud access <p>The company has not published an estimate of the total value of transactions affected by the outage or quantified the income lost by individual sellers. The fee waiver therefore provides a defined concession without establishing the financial impact of the closure.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>BrickLink's Studio Forum, an online discussion facility associated with its digital building community, remains unavailable despite the marketplace's reopening. The company said it would provide further information about that service over the coming days.</p> <p>Before services resumed, the platform displayed maintenance notices rather than its normal buying and selling functions. Initial messages described necessary work and suggested restoration dates, but those estimates passed without the marketplace returning.</p> <p>A subsequent statement acknowledged that unusual activity had prompted the closure. BrickLink said securing the website, protecting members and preserving the integrity of the marketplace were its immediate priorities.</p> <p>The company explained that it needed to contain the problem, determine how it occurred and check for related issues before reopening. It also sought to establish whether members' information had been accessed or accounts compromised.</p> <p>Those statements generated questions among sellers and customers about the nature of the incident. Although the company has now confirmed unauthorised access to certain information, it has not publicly described the underlying technical vulnerability or characterised the event as a particular type of cyberattack.</p> <p>The distinction matters because access to usernames or IP addresses does not, by itself, establish that attackers obtained passwords, entered customer accounts or manipulated payment systems. BrickLink's investigation specifically found that passwords and payment information were not accessed.</p> See also OpenAI patches compaction flaw exposing protected reasoning traces <p>The company advised members that they need not take action at this stage. Users whose usernames or email addresses were accessed have been sent information directly, rather than being asked to undertake a platform-wide password reset.</p> <p>Security specialists nevertheless warn that information exposed during online incidents can be exploited in impersonation attempts. Customers should be cautious about unsolicited messages purporting to represent marketplace operators, particularly those requesting credentials or directing recipients to unfamiliar payment pages.</p> <p>BrickLink is owned by the Lego Group, which acquired the marketplace in 2019. Its commercial role differs from Lego's conventional retail operation because transactions take place between individual buyers and third-party sellers offering their own inventories.</p> <p>The platform experienced a separate security-related shutdown in November 2023, when suspicious account activity prompted a temporary closure. BrickLink subsequently described that episode as suspected credential stuffing involving login details obtained outside its systems. No equivalent explanation has been announced for the November 2026 incident.</p> <p>Members who encounter discrepancies in their accounts, orders, inventories or other marketplace records following restoration have been instructed to contact BrickLink Support and provide details for investigation.</p> <h2></h2>