Lego Restores Bricklink Marketplace After Security Investigation Arabian Post
The company said its investigation established that usernames and internet protocol (IP) addresses had been accessed, along with email addresses belonging to a very small number of members. It has contacted affected users and says no immediate action is required.
The disclosure marks a significant change from the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown, which began around November 5 and prevented customers and independent merchants from using the specialist marketplace for a week. BrickLink returned to service on November 12, with the company publishing information about the incident.
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