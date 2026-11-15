MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft said its cloud services were recovering across multiple regions after a worldwide outage, but it could not give a timetable for complete restoration.

The company said on Friday that customers were regaining access to Microsoft 365 applications after an outage that began on Thursday and persisted for more than 18 hours. Engineers continued clearing delayed email messages and balancing network traffic even as sign-in failures eased.

“We do not have an ETA for full recovery yet,” Microsoft said, warning that improvements in access did not necessarily mean email delivery and processing had returned to normal.

Microsoft subsequently reported sustained recovery and said it would monitor the affected systems for an extended period. Some customers could still encounter intermittent problems while engineers completed repairs and checked service stability.

The interruption affected Outlook and Exchange Online, with knock-on problems involving Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and Copilot. Microsoft said the impact was concentrated on services connected to its email infrastructure, rather than every function of its software portfolio.

Microsoft attributed the failure to a technical problem associated with network capacity changes. It said an issue introduced during an earlier capacity upgrade surfaced after another network change, leaving some servers unexpectedly unavailable and placing additional strain on remaining infrastructure.

Microsoft said its initial efforts had not produced consistent improvement across every affected system, prompting further work on frontend servers and traffic management. Engineers subsequently reported better performance in North America and much of Europe, alongside progress in Asia-Pacific. The uneven recovery meant customers in different locations could experience sharply different levels of access at the same time.

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The company explicitly rejected suggestions that the disruption resulted from a cyberattack or malfunctioning artificial intelligence agents. It promised a detailed post-incident report explaining the root cause and measures intended to prevent a recurrence.

Recovery involved restarting affected infrastructure, redirecting traffic and introducing additional capacity in controlled stages. Microsoft said it had deliberately avoided restoring all traffic simultaneously, instead testing whether systems could handle demand without another deterioration in service.

Its engineers also extended an email timeout window to 48 hours to help preserve messages delayed during the outage. The company said queues were shrinking as processing resumed, although some messages could arrive after users regained access to their accounts.

The disruption spread across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, affecting organisations dependent on Microsoft's cloud-based productivity tools. Outage monitoring service Downdetector recorded large volumes of complaints from users in dozens of countries, with reports reflecting failures in email, authentication and access to workplace applications.

Britain's National Health Service experienced disruption to administrative and clinical systems. NHS England said some staff were using paper records or alternative technology while services were unavailable, and advised patients to attend scheduled appointments unless contacted directly with different instructions.

Schools, government departments and businesses also encountered problems accessing correspondence, shared documents and online collaboration tools. The extent of disruption varied between organisations, depending on their systems.

Microsoft said core Teams functions, including calls and group messaging, largely remained operational, but features dependent on Exchange Online suffered failures. These included calendar scheduling, meeting invitations and certain integrations involving Copilot and Outlook.

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The company's account distinguished the initial server-capacity failure from a simple surge in customer demand. With some servers unavailable, traffic shifted towards infrastructure that could not absorb the additional workload, contributing to connection errors and slowing recovery efforts.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice-president responsible for Copilot, agents and platforms, said there was no indication of malicious or cyber activity. The company also apologised to customers and partners for the interruption to their operations.

Australia was among the countries where public services, schools and courts faced disruption. In Japan, businesses and government services also experienced access difficulties, while European users reported problems with email and other Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft also said it was monitoring message backlogs and the health of its infrastructure as services returned. The recovery process required checking whether newly restored servers remained stable under normal demand, rather than treating a successful login as proof that all connected applications were functioning properly.

The airline IndiGo said its email-based customer support had been affected by the global disruption, while other support channels remained available. The carrier warned customers that it might not receive messages sent to its support email addresses during the interruption.