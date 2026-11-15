MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> OpenAI launched ChatGPT Wallet on Friday, enabling artificial intelligence agents to complete purchases for users through payment cards without exposing their actual card details to the agents or merchants.

The service, developed with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, is beginning a limited rollout in the United States through OpenAI's dots personal agents. Initially, access is restricted to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged at least 18 who have eligible cards issued in the United States.

Each transaction requires users to review the purchase and pass a security check, such as facial recognition or fingerprint verification, before their agent proceeds with payment. The arrangement gives AI software a direct role in checkout while retaining explicit customer authorisation for individual purchases.

<p>Users can ask a dot to find products, compare choices or arrange services, including hotel bookings. When a purchase is ready, the agent presents the merchant, selected items, total price and payment card for approval. Shipping charges and recurring-payment conditions may also appear in the confirmation details.</p> <p>Following approval, the payment network generates a tokenised credential linked to the customer's card. This substitutes for the physical card number during checkout and allows the charge to reach the existing card account. OpenAI says neither the agent nor the merchant receives the customer's actual card details through Wallet.</p> <p>The company said customers would retain applicable card rewards and protections for eligible disputes. Merchants remain responsible for prices, order fulfilment, returns and customer service, while banks and card networks continue to determine whether payments are authorised.</p> <p>ChatGPT Wallet does not operate as a bank account, hold customer funds or provide credit. Its terms make clear that merchants remain the sellers and that submitting an approved order does not guarantee the business will accept it.</p> See also Microsoft and G42 detail AI agents in investment decisions <p>The initial launch is confined to dots rather than ordinary ChatGPT conversations, ChatGPT Work or standalone Codex sessions. Customers must set up a dot and add an eligible card through a secure form. OpenAI advises against entering card numbers or verification codes directly into a chat.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The company's support guidance identifies eligible American Express, Chase, Mastercard and Visa cards, subject to issuer and account restrictions. Customers must live in the United States, have a US billing address and use the service there. Some devices and merchants may not support the wallet.</p> <p>OpenAI is also publishing guidance for retailers and payment providers seeking to accommodate automated shoppers. Its Commerce Partner Playbook addresses product information, website access and payment screening, reflecting potential difficulties when conventional fraud systems encounter transactions initiated by software agents.</p> <p>The company said some websites may inadvertently block agents, while risk systems may reject legitimate purchases. It is working with fraud prevention providers Forter, Riskified, Sardine and Signifyd, alongside payment companies Adyen, Checkout. com and Stripe, to improve recognition of such transactions.</p> <p>Sherri Haymond, Mastercard's executive vice-president and global head of digital commercialisation, said the collaboration was intended to connect customer-approved purchases with payment and security systems already used by banks and businesses.</p> <p>OpenAI said approximately 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT weekly, with many already using the service to research and compare products. The wallet extends that activity from shopping assistance to payment execution, although its initial audience represents only a limited portion of ChatGPT users.</p> <p>The company envisages eventually allowing customers to authorise purchases in advance within defined spending limits, product categories or time periods. That capability is a longer-term objective rather than a feature described as generally available at launch. Current instructions require a separate biometric approval for each purchase.</p> See also Sweden's Strawberry releases AI browser beyond beta testing <p>OpenAI's wallet terms also caution that AI systems can make mistakes and direct customers to check order information carefully. If details change materially before submission, the wallet must request fresh approval. Users can decline a purchase before authorisation, but must contact the merchant to cancel an order already completed.</p> <p>The payment approval process also creates a record of what the customer authorised, according to OpenAI. A merchant can still reject an order, and an issuer can decline the charge. The company says its systems may require additional verification when security concerns arise during checkout at any stage.</p> <p>For billing errors or unauthorised card charges, customers are directed to their card issuer. For delivery problems, returns or refunds, the merchant remains the first point of contact. Cards stored in Wallet are separate from payment methods used for ChatGPT subscriptions.</p> <h2></h2>