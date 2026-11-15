Openai Unveils Chatgpt Wallet For Agent-Led Purchases Arabian Post
The service, developed with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, is beginning a limited rollout in the United States through OpenAI's dots personal agents. Initially, access is restricted to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged at least 18 who have eligible cards issued in the United States.
Each transaction requires users to review the purchase and pass a security check, such as facial recognition or fingerprint verification, before their agent proceeds with payment. The arrangement gives AI software a direct role in checkout while retaining explicit customer authorisation for individual purchases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment