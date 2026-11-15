IEA Forecasts Fourth-Quarter Oil Surplus As Gulf Shipments Rebound Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe global oil market is poised to return to surplus this quarter as recovering Middle Eastern exports outpace demand, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, reversing its earlier forecast of a supply shortfall.
The Paris-based agency expects worldwide supply to average 105 million barrels a day during the final three months of 2026, exceeding consumption by approximately 1.7 million barrels daily. The revised outlook reflects a faster recovery in Gulf shipments despite continuing attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure.
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