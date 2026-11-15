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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The global oil market is poised to return to surplus this quarter as recovering Middle Eastern exports outpace demand, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, reversing its earlier forecast of a supply shortfall.

The Paris-based agency expects worldwide supply to average 105 million barrels a day during the final three months of 2026, exceeding consumption by approximately 1.7 million barrels daily. The revised outlook reflects a faster recovery in Gulf shipments despite continuing attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure.

<p>The IEA also detailed the outstanding deliveries from the emergency oil stock release agreed by its member governments in March. It said another 71 million barrels would become available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel intended to relieve persistent shortages of refined fuel.</p> <p>The assessment marks a significant change in the balance between crude production and consumption since the outbreak of the war involving Iran. The agency cautioned, however, that the projected surplus remains vulnerable to disruptions affecting shipping routes and energy facilities.</p> <p>Global oil supply increased by 2.3 million barrels a day in October to 105.4 million barrels, following a rise of three million barrels daily in September. Higher Gulf exports prompted the IEA to raise its fourth-quarter supply estimate by 3.3 million barrels a day.</p> <p>Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, reached 18.4 million barrels daily in October, although volumes remained 26 per cent below levels before the war. Crude shipments climbed to 15 million barrels a day, equivalent to 82 per cent of their pre-war level.</p> <p>The recovery has also been reflected in inventories. Observed global oil stocks rose by 52 million barrels in October, the first monthly increase since June, as volumes held aboard ships expanded sharply. Oil on water increased by 86 million barrels, reaching its highest level since January.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also ADNOC secures decade-long LNG supply pact with Gujarat Energy <p>Nevertheless, the improvement at sea has not restored depleted storage facilities on land. The IEA said onshore inventories continued to decline and stood at their lowest level since at least 2016. Stocks across countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development fell by 47 million barrels, including a 41 million-barrel reduction in commercial holdings.</p> <p>Observed worldwide inventories have declined by a cumulative 462 million barrels since the conflict began, underscoring the distinction between an emerging surplus in current production and the availability of immediately accessible reserves.</p> <p>The changing supply picture has weighed on crude prices. North Sea Dated oil fell from a peak of $136 a barrel in early October to about $93 when the IEA prepared its report, although that remained $22 above its pre-war level.</p> <p>Diesel markets remain considerably tighter. European diesel prices declined by 11 per cent over the same period but remained close to $180 a barrel, approximately 77 per cent above pre-war prices. Attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have further restricted international diesel supplies alongside disruptions to Middle Eastern exports.</p> <p>The agency expects its members' accelerated emergency diesel releases to help bridge the gap while refineries increase output. Refinery throughput fell by 1.3 million barrels a day in October to 81.3 million barrels, but is projected to recover to 84.7 million barrels daily in December.</p> <p>Demand remains constrained by high fuel costs and interrupted supplies of petroleum products and petrochemical feedstocks. The IEA forecasts worldwide oil consumption will decline by 2.7 million barrels a day this year to 102.3 million barrels daily, before recovering by two million barrels a day in 2027.</p> See also Islamic finance assets projected to surpass $10.5 trillion <p>The year-on-year decline in demand is expected to narrow to 2.7 million barrels daily during the fourth quarter, compared with an average contraction of 4.4 million barrels across the preceding two quarters.</p> <p>For 2027, the agency projects global oil production will rise by 6.6 million barrels a day to an average 108.1 million barrels. Additional Gulf production is expected to account for 5.3 million barrels of that increase, while higher output from producers across the Americas will contribute further supplies.</p> <p>Freight costs have also complicated the recovery. The agency said rates for shipping crude from the Middle East to Asia remained near record levels, squeezing refiners already confronting disrupted product flows.</p> <p>The IEA expects petrochemical feedstocks to account for almost 80 per cent of next year's demand recovery. Growth in road transport fuels is projected to remain modest as elevated prices encourage more efficient vehicles and electrification.</p> <h2></h2>