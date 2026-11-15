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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's toll gate operator Salik reported a net profit of Dhs1.045bn for the first nine months of 2026, down 8.6 per cent from a year earlier, as lower traffic volumes weighed on revenue.

The Dubai Financial Market-listed company said on Friday that total revenue declined 6.9 per cent to Dhs2.117bn during the nine months ended September 30. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.5 per cent to Dhs1.45bn, representing a margin of 68 per cent.

<p>Salik maintained a net profit margin of 49.4 per cent despite weaker toll collections. Total trips through its network declined 8.1 per cent to 577.8 million from 628.4 million during the corresponding period of 2025.</p> <p>Chargeable trips fell 10.9 per cent to 419.3 million, reflecting changes in traffic patterns following regional developments that began in late February. However, the company reported improving traffic conditions during the third quarter, suggesting that the contraction in vehicle movements was moderating.</p> <p>Third-quarter traffic reached 194 million trips, an increase of 4 per cent over the preceding quarter. The annual decline in trips narrowed to 5 per cent from 12.6 per cent during the second quarter.</p> <p>Salik chief executive Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said September recorded the highest monthly traffic volume since February. Peak-hour trips during the nine-month period were also 2 per cent higher than a year earlier, indicating differences between overall vehicle movements and traffic during busier periods.</p> <p>Revenue from toll usage fees, the company's principal income source, declined 10.1 per cent to Dhs1.809bn. Third-quarter toll revenue nevertheless increased 5.2 per cent sequentially to Dhs607.3m, while its annual contraction narrowed to 7.3 per cent from 16.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.</p> See also Electric and hybrid interest rises at Sharjah car market <p>Total third-quarter revenue reached Dhs705.3m, increasing 3.2 per cent from the second quarter but remaining 5.7 per cent below the corresponding period last year. Quarterly EBITDA stood at Dhs474m, while net profit increased 1.9 per cent sequentially to Dhs341.1m.</p> <p>The third-quarter EBITDA margin stood at 67.2 per cent, compared with 69.4 per cent a year earlier. The company identified higher concession fees, operating and maintenance expenses, employee costs, software expenditure and service provider commissions among factors affecting profitability.</p> <p>Revenue from traffic violations increased 6.5 per cent to Dhs220.1m during the nine months, compared with Dhs206.7m a year earlier. Third-quarter fines generated Dhs75.7m, accounting for 10.7 per cent of quarterly revenue.</p> <p>Tag activation fees rose 8.5 per cent to Dhs37.7m, with third-quarter collections reaching Dhs12.9m, an annual increase of 9.3 per cent.</p> <p>Ancillary revenue climbed 82.5 per cent to Dhs26.5m, supported primarily by the company's parking partnership with Parkonic. Salik said its insurance partnership with Liva Group also registered annual growth of 73 per cent.</p> <p>Free cash flow reached Dhs494.6m during the third quarter, reversing an outflow recorded in the preceding quarter. This brought cumulative free cash flow for the first nine months to Dhs1.046bn.</p> <p>The company reduced net debt by 4 per cent since the beginning of the year to Dhs4.607bn, with leverage standing at 2.29 times.</p> <p>Salik chairman Mattar Al Tayer said the financial performance reflected the company's operational efficiency and its ability to maintain profitability while pursuing additional revenue opportunities.</p> <p>The company expects revenue growth of between 6 and 8 per cent during 2027, with an EBITDA margin ranging from 69.5 to 70.5 per cent. Its projections remain subject to traffic conditions and operating costs.</p> See also Burjeel highlights healthcare operations exceeding 1.17 million visits <p>Salik also renewed its technology partnership with TransCore for another five years, covering toll collection operations and associated mobility services. Its parking payment service commenced operations at Dubai Harbour following an agreement with Shamal signed in July.</p> <p>During the third quarter, the company's workforce increased 21.2 per cent year on year to 63 full-time employees, representing 17 nationalities. Emiratisation rose to 31.8 per cent from 30.8 per cent, while women's representation increased to 22.2 per cent from 21.2 per cent.</p> <p>Peak-period chargeable trips, priced at Dhs6, totalled 155.3 million during the nine months, while off-peak trips, charged at Dhs4, reached 219.6 million.</p> <h2></h2>