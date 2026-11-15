Salik Posts Dhs1.045Bn Profit Despite Lower Toll Traffic Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai's toll gate operator Salik reported a net profit of Dhs1.045bn for the first nine months of 2026, down 8.6 per cent from a year earlier, as lower traffic volumes weighed on revenue.
The Dubai Financial Market-listed company said on Friday that total revenue declined 6.9 per cent to Dhs2.117bn during the nine months ended September 30. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.5 per cent to Dhs1.45bn, representing a margin of 68 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment