MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft apologised on Friday for a worldwide outage that disrupted Outlook email and other Microsoft 365 services, saying a technical fault linked to network upgrades caused the breakdown rather than a cyberattack.

The US technology company said it had addressed the underlying problem and was seeing broad recovery across its systems, although some customers and regions were still awaiting full restoration. The disruption, which began on Thursday and continued into Friday, affected businesses, government agencies, schools and other organisations dependent on its cloud services.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said.“We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

<p>Microsoft said the fault originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and became apparent after a subsequent network change. It explicitly ruled out cyber activity and artificial intelligence agents as causes, countering speculation that the widespread failure might have involved malicious interference.</p> <p>The company said it had restored services in stages rather than attempting an immediate return to full capacity. Engineers checked stability as systems came back online, a process that extended the recovery but was intended to prevent further failures under heavy demand.</p> <p>Microsoft promised a detailed post-incident report after completing its investigation. The review will examine measures intended to prevent a recurrence of similar service failures in future. Its initial explanation did not identify the precise configuration error or specify which part of the network upgrade had introduced the vulnerability.</p> <p>Outlook users encountered difficulties accessing mailboxes, sending messages and receiving email. Other Microsoft 365 products were affected because they depend on Exchange Online, the cloud messaging platform that supports email, calendars and related functions.</p> See also Flydubai Dammam cancellations continue as Etihad maintains suspensions <p>The disruption extended to Microsoft Teams calendars, SharePoint and the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant. Problems varied between customers and locations, with some services remaining available while others experienced intermittent failures or lengthy delays.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Earlier on Friday, Microsoft said email delivery performance was improving and queues of undelivered messages had fallen substantially. It nevertheless warned that some users could continue to encounter intermittent problems while engineers worked through the remaining affected infrastructure.</p> <p>The company had initially identified elevated loads on infrastructure across multiple regions. Subsequent checks showed that a number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, placing additional pressure on those still operating. Some servers also failed automated health checks, complicating efforts to return capacity to normal.</p> <p>Attempts to restore affected servers did not immediately resolve the incident. Microsoft acknowledged that machines brought back into service could become unresponsive again when customer traffic returned, requiring further technical intervention before recovery could be sustained.</p> <p>Outage monitoring service Downdetector recorded complaints from 74 countries and territories, reflecting the international reach of the disruption. Those figures represented user-submitted problem reports rather than a verified count of individual customers unable to access Microsoft's services.</p> <p>Public services were among those affected. Several police forces in Britain advised people to telephone rather than use online reporting channels, while some schools asked parents to report absences by phone. National Rail warned that passengers could have difficulty retrieving tickets delivered by email.</p> <p>Healthcare operations also encountered problems. The GMB union said National Health Service staff handling emergency calls could not refer patient information through their usual systems, creating backlogs. The extent of disruption differed across facilities and did not mean that all healthcare services had stopped functioning.</p> See also Britain extends Saudi travel warning across entire kingdom <p>Government offices in the United States reported email difficulties, including congressional operations. Municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies also notified residents of interruptions to services that relied on Microsoft's systems.</p> <p>Businesses across Asia reported operational problems. Airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air said their email support channels were affected, while Japan's Sagawa Express experienced difficulties accepting certain online reservations. Some financial services organisations also faced interruptions to routine communications and transactions.</p> <p>The incident highlighted the practical consequences of failures in shared cloud infrastructure, where disruption to a central messaging service can affect several otherwise separate applications. Microsoft 365 is used by hundreds of millions of people, although the company did not provide a confirmed total of users directly affected by this outage.</p> <p>Microsoft said its remaining restoration work would continue region by region, with engineers monitoring service availability and message delivery. It had not announced a definitive completion time for every affected customer when it issued its apology.</p> <h2></h2>