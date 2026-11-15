Microsoft Apologises As Outlook Services Recover After Outage Arabian Post
The US technology company said it had addressed the underlying problem and was seeing broad recovery across its systems, although some customers and regions were still awaiting full restoration. The disruption, which began on Thursday and continued into Friday, affected businesses, government agencies, schools and other organisations dependent on its cloud services.
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said.“We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”
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