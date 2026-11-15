Inpex Reaffirms Gulf Oil Strategy Despite Shipping Constraints Arabian Post
Japan's Inpex will maintain its Middle East oil investments despite disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, with its Abu Dhabi offshore sales constrained even as production approaches normal levels company's latest financial update, issued on Thursday, forecasts a 50 per cent year-on-year decline in Abu Dhabi crude sales volumes for 2026. Inpex expects restrictions on offshore sales to persist through December, although production at both its onshore and offshore fields is running near normal levels.
Masato Kamiya, managing director of Inpex's Abu Dhabi business, said the region remained central to the producer's operations and Japan's long-term energy requirements. Speaking during the Adipec energy exhibition in Abu Dhabi, he indicated that neither the company nor Japan was likely to abandon its dependence on Middle Eastern crude.
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