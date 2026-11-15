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Japan's Inpex will maintain its Middle East oil investments despite disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, with its Abu Dhabi offshore sales constrained even as production approaches normal levels company's latest financial update, issued on Thursday, forecasts a 50 per cent year-on-year decline in Abu Dhabi crude sales volumes for 2026. Inpex expects restrictions on offshore sales to persist through December, although production at both its onshore and offshore fields is running near normal levels.

Masato Kamiya, managing director of Inpex's Abu Dhabi business, said the region remained central to the producer's operations and Japan's long-term energy requirements. Speaking during the Adipec energy exhibition in Abu Dhabi, he indicated that neither the company nor Japan was likely to abandon its dependence on Middle Eastern crude.

<p></p> <p>“We will try our best to work together with others to increase the production,” Kamiya said. He added that Inpex wanted to supply more Abu Dhabi oil to Japan, although additional deliveries would depend on market conditions.</p> <p></p> <p>His comments distinguish the company's longer-term investment intentions from the immediate logistical difficulties facing Gulf exporters. Offshore crude shipments remain exposed to restrictions around Hormuz, while Abu Dhabi's onshore production benefits from a pipeline connection to Fujairah, an export terminal outside the strait.</p> <p></p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Inpex executives said during the company's quarterly earnings presentation that offshore sales had fallen substantially because cargoes could not move freely from ports inside the Gulf. Production recovered towards normal levels by June after falling earlier in the conflict, but the shipping bottleneck has prevented a comparable recovery in sales.</p> See also Central banks expand gold holdings and rearrange overseas storage <p></p> <p>The disruption has not translated into a withdrawal from Abu Dhabi. Inpex holds a 12 per cent interest in the Upper Zakum offshore field and 10 per cent in Lower Zakum, with concession arrangements extending to 2058. Kamiya said development at Upper Zakum was proceeding as planned, without disclosing output figures.</p> <p></p> <p>At Lower Zakum, maintaining reservoir pressure remains important to sustaining production from the mature field. The company continues to work with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and other partners on operations and development, even as uncertainty over export routes complicates commercial planning.</p> <p></p> <p>Japan's vulnerability to Gulf shipping interruptions remains substantial. Middle Eastern producers supplied about 94 per cent of its crude imports in 2025. Imports fell sharply in April after the conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker movements, prompting refiners to seek cargoes from other regions and the government to release emergency stocks.</p> <p></p> <p>Trade figures for September show how purchasing patterns shifted. The United Arab Emirates accounted for 48.5 per cent of Japan's crude imports, while the United States supplied 27.5 per cent. The Middle East's overall share stood at 68.4 per cent, reflecting increased use of alternative suppliers and export routes.</p> <p></p> <p>The government has also considered additional infrastructure and financial support to help refiners obtain oil without relying entirely on passage through Hormuz. Those measures address immediate supply risks rather than signalling a definitive change in the country's overseas upstream investment priorities.</p> <p></p> <p>Inpex's financial performance has nevertheless benefited from higher realised energy prices and steady output from its Australian liquefied natural gas operations. The company reported a nine-month net profit of 407.6 billion yen, an increase of 114.2 billion yen from a year earlier, and raised its full-year profit forecast to 550 billion yen.</p> See also ENOC extends aviation fuel technical pact with Pertamina <p></p> <p>The forecast incorporates continuing constraints on Abu Dhabi crude sales. Management said it would assess additional shareholder distributions after finalising annual results, taking account of the Middle East situation and developments in United States energy policy.</p> <p></p> <p>The company has said it will continue pursuing growth investment in Abu Dhabi rather than revising its regional strategy in response to the conflict. Its executives have emphasised that restoring access to export markets is a separate challenge from keeping producing fields operational and maintaining long-term partnerships.</p> <p></p> <p>Alongside its oil interests, Inpex is extending its Abu Dhabi gas activities. It acquired a 5 per cent stake in the Bab Gas Cap concession, a development involving BP and TotalEnergies that is expected to reach production capacity of up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily.</p> <p></p> <p>The company also retains a 40 per cent interest in Onshore Block 4, where testing is continuing before partners settle a full development plan. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has assumed operatorship of the concession following the award of production rights in 2025.<br /></p> <h2></h2>