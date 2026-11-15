MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US authorities have seized cloud infrastructure supporting a North Korean hacking operation that stole more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over 18 months by impersonating trusted contacts during fraudulent video meetings.

The Justice Department announced the disruption on Thursday, November 12, alongside separate court-authorised measures covering more than $1.2 billion in digital assets stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Officials stressed that the two operations involved distinct campaigns attributed to North Korean actors.

The FBI calls the first operation FaceStealer. Investigators say attackers secretly recorded victims through their webcams, hijacked communications accounts and used familiar faces to deceive additional targets. The campaign concentrated on cryptocurrency holders and employees of Web3 businesses, while increasingly approaching developers responsible for widely used open-source software.

<p>Federal agents seized cloud-based systems used in the operation and, under a warrant, obtained more than 900 webcam recordings of victims. The authorities have not disclosed how many individuals were affected or how much of the cryptocurrency attributed to FaceStealer has been recovered.</p> <p>The technique exploited ordinary professional relationships rather than relying solely on conventional phishing messages. Hackers sent invitations to online meetings from accounts belonging to people their intended victims already knew. Those accounts had themselves been compromised during earlier intrusions, making the invitations appear credible.</p> <p>Victims joining the meetings encountered convincing imitations of familiar video-conferencing services. Attackers displayed recorded footage of acquaintances or artificial intelligence-generated impersonations, then introduced apparent technical difficulties. Instructions presented as repairs encouraged targets to install malicious software or execute commands that compromised their computers.</p> <p>Once inside a device, the attackers could obtain sensitive information, access cryptocurrency assets and take control of communications accounts. Contact lists and messaging histories then supplied further potential victims, allowing the scheme to spread through existing personal and professional networks.</p> See also Claude traces NSA cryptographic seeds to timestamp generator <p>The FBI identified the activity with a North Korean hacking cluster described by cybersecurity investigators under several names, including Sapphire Sleet, UNC1069, BlueNoroff, APT38 and Stardust Chollima. These designations reflect differing methods of tracking suspected operators rather than separate confirmed organisations responsible for each incident.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, warned that the operation could deceive technically experienced users because it exploited confidence in established relationships and familiar meeting platforms. The bureau has published guidance explaining the attack sequence and steps for potential victims.</p> <p>Investigators also identified attempts to compromise maintainers of open-source software projects. Access to developers' computers and repository accounts could permit malicious changes to software distributed to numerous downstream users. Officials characterised this activity as an attempted supply-chain compromise, rather than confirming that widely distributed software had been successfully contaminated.</p> <p>Separately, the Justice Department said North Korean military-linked hackers, identified by the FBI as TraderTraitor, stole more than $6 billion in digital assets from Binance on or about October 29. The department said coordinated action by law enforcement agencies and private cryptocurrency businesses had frozen more than $2.7 billion of those assets.</p> <p>Federal courts have authorised the seizure or restraint of more than $1.2 billion within that frozen total. Such orders do not mean that all the affected assets have been permanently forfeited or returned to their owners. Investigators continue to trace funds and pursue legal proceedings concerning their disposition.</p> <p>The FBI previously attributed the Binance intrusion to TraderTraitor and alerted cryptocurrency service providers to blockchain addresses associated with laundering activity. Authorities said the attackers were moving stolen funds through cryptocurrency bridges, mixing services and exchanges, complicating efforts to identify and immobilise the proceeds.</p> See also Token replay campaign breaches Microsoft 365 accounts at 79 organisations <p>Brett Leatherman, the FBI's cyber branch operations director, said North Korean actors had aggressively targeted people working in cryptocurrency and Web3 through deceptive social engineering. US officials allege that proceeds from cryptocurrency theft support Pyongyang's government and prohibited weapons programmes. North Korea has denied allegations linking it to major cyber thefts.</p> <p>The FaceStealer disruption was led by the FBI's Los Angeles field office and federal prosecutors in California. Work on the Binance assets involves Justice Department divisions, the FBI, the Secret Service, Internal Revenue Service investigators and cooperating virtual asset businesses.</p> <p>The FBI has established a dedicated FaceStealer information resource, including guidance on identifying fraudulent meetings, securing compromised accounts and responding to suspected infection. Its advisory describes how stolen webcam footage can be reused against victims' colleagues and contacts long after the initial intrusion, when the original victim remains unaware of compromise.</p> <h2></h2>