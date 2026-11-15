US Authorities Dismantle North Korean Cryptocurrency Deception Infrastructure Arabian Post
The Justice Department announced the disruption on Thursday, November 12, alongside separate court-authorised measures covering more than $1.2 billion in digital assets stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Officials stressed that the two operations involved distinct campaigns attributed to North Korean actors.
The FBI calls the first operation FaceStealer. Investigators say attackers secretly recorded victims through their webcams, hijacked communications accounts and used familiar faces to deceive additional targets. The campaign concentrated on cryptocurrency holders and employees of Web3 businesses, while increasingly approaching developers responsible for widely used open-source software.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment