MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2026 – TORRAS (楽創未来株式会社), a mobile accessory brand, has released two stand-equipped iPhone cases compatible with the foldable iPhone Duo. Both models are fitted with a spring-loaded 360° rotating stand.

■ Ostand Q3 Spin

This shockproof case features triple shock-resistant materials and the proprietary X-Shock structure. Its stand is engineered to withstand approximately 30,000 uses. Built with an 18N magnet, it supports fast wireless charging while the case remains installed. A dedicated 10H+ hardness tempered glass film is included in the package.

■ Ostand Q3 VegSkin

It adopts next-generation silicone leather“Organic Silicone Fabric” on the back and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for the stand. A separate hinge cover protects the folding section. It is available in four color options including Amber Brown.

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