US Resumes Flights After Nationwide Air Traffic Shutdown Arabian Post
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop at 8.15pm Eastern Time after completing safety checks, but airlines warned that widespread delays and cancellations would continue through the weekend as aircraft and flight crews remained stranded across the country.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ageing communications equipment had become overloaded during technology upgrades, producing inconsistent radar information and communications between controllers and aircraft. He called for $50 billion in funding to modernise the country's air traffic control infrastructure.
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