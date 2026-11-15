MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The United States reopened its airspace on Friday evening after a nationwide air traffic control communications failure halted departures for more than four hours, triggering thousands of flight cancellations and disrupting travel for more than 1.5 million passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop at 8.15pm Eastern Time after completing safety checks, but airlines warned that widespread delays and cancellations would continue through the weekend as aircraft and flight crews remained stranded across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ageing communications equipment had become overloaded during technology upgrades, producing inconsistent radar information and communications between controllers and aircraft. He called for $50 billion in funding to modernise the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

<p>Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators had found no indication of a cyberattack or deliberate interference. The precise technical cause remained under investigation, although officials believed newer equipment had overwhelmed components of the existing network.</p> <p>The shutdown began shortly before 4pm Eastern Time on Friday, November 13, after controllers experienced instability across regional air traffic control centres and terminal radar approach facilities. The FAA ordered departing aircraft to remain grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety considerations.</p> <p>Duffy said problems first emerged at approximately 3.36pm, when radar information and communications became unreliable. More than 3,500 aircraft were airborne when the restrictions were imposed, requiring controllers to manage their safe arrival while preventing additional departures.</p> <p>The FAA subsequently confirmed that its systems had undergone testing before departures were authorised to resume. Aircraft already airborne were generally permitted to continue towards their destinations, although hundreds were diverted or returned to their departure airports.</p> See also France identifies Iranian Guards as supermarket hacking suspects <p>Flight tracking figures indicated more than 6,600 cancellations on Friday, with approximately 1,500 additional flights cancelled for Saturday as airlines adjusted their schedules. Cancellation totals continued changing as carriers assessed aircraft availability and operational restrictions.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Aviation analytics company Cirium estimated that approximately 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart American airports after 4pm on Friday. That figure represented passengers potentially affected by the disruption, rather than a confirmed count of stranded travellers.</p> <p>Cirium also recorded at least 827 diverted flights by 7.05pm, including aircraft returning to their original airports and others redirected to alternative destinations.</p> <p>Duffy acknowledged that the restoration of normal operations would be gradual because aircraft, pilots and cabin crews were no longer positioned where airlines needed them.</p> <p>He said authorities would attempt to operate as many flights as possible overnight, while others would have to wait until Saturday. Passengers were advised to contact airlines before travelling to airports.</p> <p>Delta Air Lines announced that it was resuming operations while offering flexible rebooking arrangements. United Airlines began restoring selected services, although substantial cancellations remained unavoidable. JetBlue indicated that its recovery would extend into Saturday.</p> <p>International services were also affected. Air Canada cancelled remaining Friday flights between Canada and the United States, while other carriers faced restrictions involving American airspace.</p> <p>The disruption extended beyond passenger aviation. Air cargo and parcel delivery operations were interrupted, potentially delaying shipments moving through airport distribution networks and affecting businesses dependent on scheduled air freight.</p> <p>Professional and university sports teams also faced considerable uncertainty ahead of weekend fixtures. National Basketball Association and National Hockey League teams encountered travel difficulties, while college football programmes scrambled to arrange alternative transport.</p> See also OpenAI engineer petitions court for release before trial <p>The Texas Longhorns were among the affected teams, with players awaiting departure for their scheduled game in Louisiana. Other university programmes considered road journeys as aviation restrictions complicated their preparations.</p> <p>The nationwide stoppage was only the second such FAA intervention since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, following a January 2023 shutdown caused by a malfunction in the agency's flight notification system.</p> <p>Duffy argued that continued reliance on ageing equipment exposed aviation operations to further failures, warning that piecemeal upgrades could not guarantee the reliability required for a national network.</p> <p>He acknowledged that he had not anticipated an outage of this magnitude during the modernisation programme. Officials maintained that a newly introduced artificial intelligence airspace management platform was not responsible.</p> <p>Duffy nevertheless expressed confidence that operations would stabilise before the Thanksgiving travel period later this month, when American airports traditionally experience particularly heavy passenger demand.</p> <p>Airlines continued repositioning aircraft and assigning available crews overnight, with recovery schedules varying according to airport conditions, aircraft locations and staffing availability.</p> <h2></h2>