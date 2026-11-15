Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Statements on the International Day for Tolerance
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Since declaring 2019 the “Year of Tolerance,” the UAE has continued to embed a culture of coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity, and to build bridges of communication and dialogue between peoples. This stems from its belief that difference is a source of complementarity and enrichment, not a cause of division. In a world of mounting challenges, the diplomacy of tolerance stands out as an approach that strengthens dialogue and cooperation and affirms that building peace begins with respect for others and faith in the power of mutual understanding.
On this occasion, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General, made the following statements:
Statement by H.E. Nickolay Mladenov: “As the international system undergoes rapid change, geopolitical tensions escalate, and trust deficits between states widen, tolerance is no longer merely a human value; it has become a strategic necessity for preserving stability and advancing the prospects for peace.
The International Day for Tolerance is an opportunity to affirm that the strength of diplomacy lies in its ability to accommodate differences and keep channels of communication open, even in the most complex circumstances. Building trust and strengthening international cooperation do not require identical positions and interests. They require political will that recognises diversity, respects differences, and places dialogue and shared responsibility at the heart of efforts to achieve a more stable and peaceful international security.”
Statement by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri: “The International Day for Tolerance embodies one of the enduring human values on which the United Arab Emirates was founded, and which it has made a steadfast approach in its development journey and its relations with different countries. The UAE has offered a model of coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity and has succeeded in establishing tolerance as a fundamental pillar of its foreign policy by embracing dialogue and building bridges of communication and understanding between peoples and cultures.
Guided by this approach, we at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy believe that tolerance is an effective diplomatic practice that helps bring viewpoints closer, contain disputes, and strengthen the prospects for cooperation, peace and stability.”
On this occasion, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General, made the following statements:
Statement by H.E. Nickolay Mladenov: “As the international system undergoes rapid change, geopolitical tensions escalate, and trust deficits between states widen, tolerance is no longer merely a human value; it has become a strategic necessity for preserving stability and advancing the prospects for peace.
The International Day for Tolerance is an opportunity to affirm that the strength of diplomacy lies in its ability to accommodate differences and keep channels of communication open, even in the most complex circumstances. Building trust and strengthening international cooperation do not require identical positions and interests. They require political will that recognises diversity, respects differences, and places dialogue and shared responsibility at the heart of efforts to achieve a more stable and peaceful international security.”
Statement by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri: “The International Day for Tolerance embodies one of the enduring human values on which the United Arab Emirates was founded, and which it has made a steadfast approach in its development journey and its relations with different countries. The UAE has offered a model of coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity and has succeeded in establishing tolerance as a fundamental pillar of its foreign policy by embracing dialogue and building bridges of communication and understanding between peoples and cultures.
Guided by this approach, we at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy believe that tolerance is an effective diplomatic practice that helps bring viewpoints closer, contain disputes, and strengthen the prospects for cooperation, peace and stability.”
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