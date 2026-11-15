MENAFN - Swissinfo) On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a people's initiative seeking to ban the sale and use of noisy fireworks. A recent poll shows that the initiative enjoys wide support. For sociologist Sandro Cattacin, this reflects a deeper shift in society, which has become more sensitive to risks, nuisances and well-being. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fireworks have become an 'urban marketing tool' This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 10:00 6 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

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Once symbols of power and national unity, fireworks are under scrutiny in Switzerland. On November 29, Switzerland could become the third country in Europe to impose severe restrictions on their use, following Ireland and the Netherlands. Nearly seven in ten voters support the initiative calling for a ban on the sale and use of noisy fireworks, according to the first vote poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company. This may seem unusual in a liberal country like Switzerland, which is usually reluctant to restrict individual freedoms. Surprised by the level of support for the fireworks initiative, Sandro Cattacin, a sociologist at the University of Geneva, believes it highlights a shift in society.

Swissinfo: The initiative to ban noisy fireworks currently enjoys the support of a majority of voters across all language regions and political parties, according to a recent poll. How do you explain this success in a country like Switzerland?

Sandro Cattacin: This is part of a broader transformation of our societies, whose attitudes have changed profoundly. Tolerance for noise, for example, has fallen sharply, particularly against a backdrop of high stress levels and heavy workloads. Furthermore, concerns relating to animal welfare, the environment, the risk of fire and people with health problems now take up a more prominent place than before. Fireworks no longer occupy the same role in society as they did 20 or 30 years ago.

Swissinfo: What is the role of fireworks in our society?

S.C.: Their function has changed over the course of history. Until the Renaissance, fireworks displays were mainly organised by the elite to show off their wealth and power. The aim was to elicit the admiration of local people and to assert the prestige of those able to stage such impressive spectacles.

With the emergence of nation states, fireworks gradually ceased to be a symbol of sovereign power and became a way of forging national identity. National holidays, such as August 1 in Switzerland, are thus accompanied by fireworks designed to create a moment of collective emotion. All eyes turn towards the illuminated sky, with the idea that the spectators share a common sense of national belonging. This function remains evident today at certain events.

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This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 Supporters want to reduce the noise pollution and environmental impact caused by fireworks while opponents argue for the preservation of a popular tradition.

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