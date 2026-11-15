Ooredoo Kuwait Wins Best 5G-Advanced Leading Network Award in the Middle East
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait 14 November 2026: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications and technology provider, has won the “Best 5G-Advanced Leading Network” award in the Middle East operator category at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2026. The recognition came at the close of the 20th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, held in Dubai on 20 and 21 October 2026.
The award comes as the company continues to invest in 5G-Advanced, intelligent analytics and energy management, linking network performance with customer experience and sustainable operations.
Commenting on the award, Mr. Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “This recognition reflects our progress in building a network that supports the evolution of digital life and business . We invest in developing our network to give customers connectivity experience that keeps pace with their needs and opens up greater opportunities to work and innovate. Through 5G-Advanced and AI, we are strengthening our ability to anticipate network requirements and improve performance while making more efficient use of energy and resources. in Kuwait. Our progress is built on the expertise of our teams, Kuwaiti talent and technology partnerships. We will continue investing in more resilient and sustainable infrastructure that enables businesses to develop their operations and supports the growth of the digital economy, in line with the ambitions of New Kuwait 2035.”
Since announcing the commercial launch of its 5G-Advanced network in June 2025, Ooredoo Kuwait has continued to enhance its capabilities to make more efficient use of network resources. In September 2026, the company announced a successful demonstration of 1024QAM combined with 8×8 MIMO on its live network, using commercially available devices and existing spectrum, in a first for the region.
The tests delivered an approximately 108% increase in peak throughput compared with the conventional 256QAM and 4×4 MIMO configuration, under suitable radio conditions. The results demonstrate the potential to improve network capacity and performance using existing spectrum and infrastructure, helping the company meet growing digital demand more efficiently.
In August 2026, Ooredoo Kuwait deployed the Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) within its 5G core. The technology supports the analysis of performance and service data and the use of AI and machine learning to identify anomalies and early signs of potential degradation, helping technical teams take action sooner to support service continuity.
The deployment complements the company’s initiatives in radio access network fault management and energy efficiency using intelligent analytics and automation, as part of a roadmap towards higher levels of network autonomy. This approach gives technical teams a clearer view of network requirements and supports resource management as demand changes.
Ooredoo Kuwait’s initiatives to improve the efficiency of its telecommunications sites and towers include solar power and hybrid solutions at selected sites, reducing reliance on diesel generators. The company also uses energy-saving systems that adapt to usage levels, alongside site sharing to make better use of infrastructure and resources. These initiatives support its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and accommodate network growth more sustainably.
Ooredoo Kuwait makes these capabilities available through Shamel plans and 5G-Advanced add-ons for prepaid and postpaid customers, alongside home internet solutions and ProPing and ProPing Turbo gaming add-ons. These options give customers the flexibility to choose services that suit their needs, from streaming and remote work and learning to gaming, depending on their plan, device compatibility and available coverage.
The award adds to Ooredoo Kuwait’s record of recognition, which includes Telecom Company of the Year – Kuwait at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026 and Stevie® Awards for technology innovation, including Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year in the telecommunications category. The company continues to pursue its strategy of enriching people’s digital lives through investment in advanced networks, Kuwaiti talent and technology partnerships. By linking these investments to better customer experiences and greater capabilities for businesses, Ooredoo Kuwait supports digital transformation and the objectives of New Kuwait 2035.
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About Ooredoo Kuwait
The award comes as the company continues to invest in 5G-Advanced, intelligent analytics and energy management, linking network performance with customer experience and sustainable operations.
Commenting on the award, Mr. Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “This recognition reflects our progress in building a network that supports the evolution of digital life and business . We invest in developing our network to give customers connectivity experience that keeps pace with their needs and opens up greater opportunities to work and innovate. Through 5G-Advanced and AI, we are strengthening our ability to anticipate network requirements and improve performance while making more efficient use of energy and resources. in Kuwait. Our progress is built on the expertise of our teams, Kuwaiti talent and technology partnerships. We will continue investing in more resilient and sustainable infrastructure that enables businesses to develop their operations and supports the growth of the digital economy, in line with the ambitions of New Kuwait 2035.”
Since announcing the commercial launch of its 5G-Advanced network in June 2025, Ooredoo Kuwait has continued to enhance its capabilities to make more efficient use of network resources. In September 2026, the company announced a successful demonstration of 1024QAM combined with 8×8 MIMO on its live network, using commercially available devices and existing spectrum, in a first for the region.
The tests delivered an approximately 108% increase in peak throughput compared with the conventional 256QAM and 4×4 MIMO configuration, under suitable radio conditions. The results demonstrate the potential to improve network capacity and performance using existing spectrum and infrastructure, helping the company meet growing digital demand more efficiently.
In August 2026, Ooredoo Kuwait deployed the Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) within its 5G core. The technology supports the analysis of performance and service data and the use of AI and machine learning to identify anomalies and early signs of potential degradation, helping technical teams take action sooner to support service continuity.
The deployment complements the company’s initiatives in radio access network fault management and energy efficiency using intelligent analytics and automation, as part of a roadmap towards higher levels of network autonomy. This approach gives technical teams a clearer view of network requirements and supports resource management as demand changes.
Ooredoo Kuwait’s initiatives to improve the efficiency of its telecommunications sites and towers include solar power and hybrid solutions at selected sites, reducing reliance on diesel generators. The company also uses energy-saving systems that adapt to usage levels, alongside site sharing to make better use of infrastructure and resources. These initiatives support its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and accommodate network growth more sustainably.
Ooredoo Kuwait makes these capabilities available through Shamel plans and 5G-Advanced add-ons for prepaid and postpaid customers, alongside home internet solutions and ProPing and ProPing Turbo gaming add-ons. These options give customers the flexibility to choose services that suit their needs, from streaming and remote work and learning to gaming, depending on their plan, device compatibility and available coverage.
The award adds to Ooredoo Kuwait’s record of recognition, which includes Telecom Company of the Year – Kuwait at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026 and Stevie® Awards for technology innovation, including Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year in the telecommunications category. The company continues to pursue its strategy of enriching people’s digital lives through investment in advanced networks, Kuwaiti talent and technology partnerships. By linking these investments to better customer experiences and greater capabilities for businesses, Ooredoo Kuwait supports digital transformation and the objectives of New Kuwait 2035.
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About Ooredoo Kuwait
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