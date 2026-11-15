MENAFN - Swissinfo) Martini, Pic-Pic, Turicum or Stella. For most Swiss, these names no longer mean much. On the eve of the First World War, however, the country was home to several dozen car manufacturers and an industry that employed more people than the watchmaking sector. How did this industrial adventure fade from memory? This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 11:00 9 minutes

I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.

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As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists. I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.

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Deutsch de Als die Schweiz ihren eigenen Rolls-Royce bauen wollte Read more: Als die Schweiz ihren eigenen Rolls-Royce bauen w Français fr Quand la Suisse voulait construire sa propre Rolls-Royce Original Read more: Quand la Suisse voulait construire sa propre Rolls- Italiano it Quando la Svizzera voleva costruire una propria Rolls-Royce Read more: Quando la Svizzera voleva costruire una propria Rolls-

At the Pierre Gianadda Foundation in Martigny, Claude Margueret spends his days surrounded by the world's largest collection of Swiss cars. Among the 42 vehicles on display are 15 Swiss models.

Margueret is not content merely to recount their history. He also occasionally gets behind the wheel. Over the years he has even driven some of the cars in the collection to transport distinguished guests between Martigny railway station and the foundation.

Like the Swiss navy

In the exhibition guide, one sentence perfectly sums up the paradox:“Few people can name more than two or three Swiss makes of car. The subject sometimes raises a smile, a bit like the story of the Swiss navy.”

Nevertheless, the text continues,“right up until the eve of the First World War, Switzerland was a car-manufacturing nation with several dozen manufacturers, the most important of which made their mark at the motor shows in London and Paris.”

More More History 1914: how war changed Swiss life

This content was published on Aug 3, 2014 At the start of 1914, Switzerland was dynamic and on the up. But being surrounded by war brought fear and uncertainty.

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