Deutsch de Swiss erwartet noch“ein oder andere Verspätung” Original Read more: Swiss erwartet noch“ein oder andere Verspä

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following a four-hour flight ban at airports in the US, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) expects“the odd delay” on Saturday. However, the situation is set to gradually improve, it added. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: SWISS says it expects occasional delays on Saturday This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 11:16 1 minute Keystone-SDA

One SWISS flight was cancelled due to the suspension imposed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday. Passengers travelling from Miami to Zurich were rebooked onto subsequent flights, a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday morning. Accordingly, the airline did not have to divert any flights, and landings were possible.

The FAA had imposed a nationwide ban on take-offs from US airports on Friday evening (Swiss time). Take-offs were permitted again around four hours later. Thousands of flights were cancelled due to what US Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin described as a precautionary measure following communication problems in the air traffic control system.

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