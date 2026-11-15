SWISS Says It Expects Occasional Delays On Saturday
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Swiss erwartet noch“ein oder andere Verspätung”
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Read more: Swiss erwartet noch“ein oder andere Verspä
One SWISS flight was cancelled due to the suspension imposed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday. Passengers travelling from Miami to Zurich were rebooked onto subsequent flights, a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday morning. Accordingly, the airline did not have to divert any flights, and landings were possible.
The FAA had imposed a nationwide ban on take-offs from US airports on Friday evening (Swiss time). Take-offs were permitted again around four hours later. Thousands of flights were cancelled due to what US Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin described as a precautionary measure following communication problems in the air traffic control system.More More Swiss Industry How Brazil became one of Zurich Airport's main markets
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