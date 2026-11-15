Deutsch de Bei E-Voting wollen Post und Swisscom künftig zusammenarbeiten Original Read more: Bei E-Voting wollen Post und Swisscom künftig zusammenarb

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Post and Swisscom are set to join forces on e-voting, with the latter to operate certain elements of the infrastructure from 2028. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Post and Swisscom plan e-voting collaboration This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 11:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The move to work with telecoms firm Swisscom came following a competitive tender, Swiss Post announced on Thursday.

From 2028, Swisscom will thus process public information such as referendum questions, dates, and details of election candidates at its Swiss data centres. Swiss Post, for its part, will retain control of sensitive elements like electronic ballot boxes and systems to ensure the verifiability and secrecy of votes.

Neither company will have access to the personal data of voters or to the content of their votes. All information relating to voters will remain anonymous and all votes will be encrypted.

More More Swiss Abroad Community E-voting debacle in Basel: embarrassing glitch or serious problem?

This content was published on Mar 9, 2026 Votes received electronically in canton Basel City could not be counted.

Read more: E-voting debacle in Basel: embarrassing glitch or serious pro