Français fr Sommet de la Francophonie: tensions entre la RDC et le Rwanda Original Read more: Sommet de la Francophonie: tensions entre la RDC et le R

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Cambodian capital Phnom Penh will host the 2026 Francophonie Summit on Sunday and Monday. Ignazio Cassis is representing Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss foreign minister in Cambodia for Francophonie summit This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 13:23 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The summit, organised by the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), is the main political gathering of the French-speaking world. The OIF currently includes 90 countries, including 53 members, five associate members and 32 observers.

Every two years, government leaders from these states meet to set out the broad areas of action for the years ahead, particularly in the fields of diplomacy, culture and education.

In the run-up to the 2026 summit, the Francophonie Ministerial Conference is bringing together ministers responsible for foreign or Francophonie affairs from member states on Saturday. Its main task is to prepare the agenda items to be submitted to the heads of state and government over the following two days.

More More Swiss position Switzerland toasts 30 years of liberty, diversity, francophonie

This content was published on Oct 28, 2026 Switzerland joined the world's pre-eminent grouping of French-speaking nations 30 years ago. What do the Swiss bring to the Francophonie – and get in return?

Read more: Switzerland toasts 30 years of liberty, diversity, francop