NYC DSA Pushes AOC for 2028 After 291-123 Vote
(MENAFN) The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) formally urged US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday to seek the presidency in 2028, passing a resolution by a vote of 291 to 123.
The measure stops short of an official endorsement. It is, however, the newest push by democratic socialist organizations to draft Ocasio-Cortez, one of the movement’s most prominent figures, into a White House bid.
The vote follows a run of democratic socialist wins in major US contests: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year and, on Nov. 3, six House members and the mayor of Los Angeles.
Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the chapter, said the resolution is meant to prepare the ground for a possible presidential campaign. Speaking at a news conference after the chapter’s convention, he said the group would work to build up the democratic socialist movement and create the conditions for a run centered on a working-class agenda.
Chapters in Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles and Ithaca, New York, have already passed comparable resolutions calling on Ocasio-Cortez to enter the 2028 race. Those measures also list policy goals the chapters want her to champion: an arms embargo on Israel, abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Medicare for all and the Green New Deal.
The latest resolution frames a candidacy as a way to speak for working-class voters and expand the DSA’s national clout.
Not all members were on board. Some critics of the measure argued that Ocasio-Cortez has drifted from the organization’s core principles and priorities. Others warned that urging a presidential run now could muddy a separate, formal endorsement process.
A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, who rejoined the DSA in August after letting her membership lapse, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tensions between the congresswoman and the organization are not new. In 2024, the national DSA pulled its endorsement of her, saying she had not met its requirements on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The measure stops short of an official endorsement. It is, however, the newest push by democratic socialist organizations to draft Ocasio-Cortez, one of the movement’s most prominent figures, into a White House bid.
The vote follows a run of democratic socialist wins in major US contests: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year and, on Nov. 3, six House members and the mayor of Los Angeles.
Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the chapter, said the resolution is meant to prepare the ground for a possible presidential campaign. Speaking at a news conference after the chapter’s convention, he said the group would work to build up the democratic socialist movement and create the conditions for a run centered on a working-class agenda.
Chapters in Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles and Ithaca, New York, have already passed comparable resolutions calling on Ocasio-Cortez to enter the 2028 race. Those measures also list policy goals the chapters want her to champion: an arms embargo on Israel, abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Medicare for all and the Green New Deal.
The latest resolution frames a candidacy as a way to speak for working-class voters and expand the DSA’s national clout.
Not all members were on board. Some critics of the measure argued that Ocasio-Cortez has drifted from the organization’s core principles and priorities. Others warned that urging a presidential run now could muddy a separate, formal endorsement process.
A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, who rejoined the DSA in August after letting her membership lapse, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tensions between the congresswoman and the organization are not new. In 2024, the national DSA pulled its endorsement of her, saying she had not met its requirements on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
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