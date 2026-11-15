Swiss Are Spending More Again, Bank Reckons
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Italiano
it
Svizzeri tornano a spendere di più, dice indicatore PostFinance
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Read more: Svizzeri tornano a spendere di più, dice indicatore PostFi
According to PostFinance's indicator, based on card payments by its 2.4 million customers, household spending rose by 1.6% compared to the same month last year. This marks an uptick on the 0.9% growth recorded in September and 0.8% in August.
This greater readiness to spend comes as consumer confidence is still at its lowest levels in years. PostFinance says high energy and fuel prices continue to weigh on the general economic climate.
October saw a slight rise in day-to-day spending by households, the bank said. Particularly noticeable was an increase in purchases at department stores, while spending on pet products also increased significantly. Following a decline in September, spending on leisure has also bounced back, both for sports equipment and activities, as well as other forms of hobbies and recreation.More More Best of SRG content 'We work to pay the bills': Swiss middle class under pressure
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