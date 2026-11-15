Italiano it Svizzeri tornano a spendere di più, dice indicatore PostFinance Original Read more: Svizzeri tornano a spendere di più, dice indicatore PostFi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In October, consumer spending grew more strongly than in previous months, despite high energy prices and low confidence weighing on household budgets, according to the PostFinance bank. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss are spending more again, bank reckons This content was published on November 14, 2026 - 14:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to PostFinance's indicator, based on card payments by its 2.4 million customers, household spending rose by 1.6% compared to the same month last year. This marks an uptick on the 0.9% growth recorded in September and 0.8% in August.

This greater readiness to spend comes as consumer confidence is still at its lowest levels in years. PostFinance says high energy and fuel prices continue to weigh on the general economic climate.

October saw a slight rise in day-to-day spending by households, the bank said. Particularly noticeable was an increase in purchases at department stores, while spending on pet products also increased significantly. Following a decline in September, spending on leisure has also bounced back, both for sports equipment and activities, as well as other forms of hobbies and recreation.

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