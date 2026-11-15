MENAFN - KNN India)India plans to organise sector-specific and multi-sector trade exhibitions in international markets, particularly in countries with which it has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), to help domestic exporters, startups and businesses explore overseas opportunities, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Goyal noted that the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) was planning international exhibitions to showcase Indian products, services and startups.

He said,“This IITF is now going to be taken across the world. ITPO is planning several international fairs, sectoral or multi-dimensional, across the world, where Indian goods, Indian services, Indian startups will be showcased,” ANI reported.

India Targets USD 1 Trillion Exports

Goyal encouraged businesses to explore export opportunities for products showcased at IITF, including handicrafts, handloom goods, agricultural products and district-specific items under the One District One Product initiative.

“We are well on track to achieve the 1 trillion dollar target this year with seven month performance up to October now showing an export of 570 billion dollars in seven months. It has never happened before,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

India's international trade is projected to grow 15-16 per cent during FY27, compared with expected global trade growth of around 3-3.5 per cent, he said.

IITF to Host 3,500 Exhibitors

The 45th IITF, scheduled from November 14 to 27, will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, with participation from 32 states and Union Territories and 11 countries.

The event will also showcase around 600 startups through the Hall of Inspiration, alongside district-level products under the One District One Product initiative.

Goyal emphasised that quality and sustainability would remain central to strengthening India's competitiveness in international markets.

(KNN Bureau)

