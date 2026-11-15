Bahrain Intercepts Iranian Attacks as Hormuz Standoff Escalates
(MENAFN) Bahrain said its air defenses shot down multiple Iranian aerial attacks aimed at the kingdom on Sunday, as the confrontation between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz deepened.
The Bahrain Defense Force announced the interceptions in a statement on US social media platform X. “Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through attacks” against Bahraini territory, it said.
The projectiles were neutralized before reaching their targets, the force added, stressing that all units “remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared” to defend the kingdom.
Earlier Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had struck a US radar defense installation at Bahrain’s al-Riffa Air Base, using six drones.
The exchange comes as friction over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy and commodity shipments, shows no sign of easing. Freedom of navigation through the waterway has also been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and a ceasefire took hold in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later flared again after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
The Bahrain Defense Force announced the interceptions in a statement on US social media platform X. “Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through attacks” against Bahraini territory, it said.
The projectiles were neutralized before reaching their targets, the force added, stressing that all units “remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared” to defend the kingdom.
Earlier Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had struck a US radar defense installation at Bahrain’s al-Riffa Air Base, using six drones.
The exchange comes as friction over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy and commodity shipments, shows no sign of easing. Freedom of navigation through the waterway has also been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and a ceasefire took hold in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later flared again after negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
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