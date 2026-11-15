World Mining Congress makes 266 research papers presented at the event available online
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lima, November 10, 2026. The scientific and technical knowledge shared at the 27th World Mining Congress 2026 (WMC) is now available to the global mining community through its Conference Proceedings, a collection of 266 research papers presented orally during the event, held from June 24 to 26 in Lima, Peru, and organized by the Peruvian Institute of Mining Engineers (IIMP).
The papers, contributed by experts from more than 70 countries, cover key topics shaping the future of mining, including artificial intelligence, process innovation, new technologies, sustainability, governance, environmental management and social performance.
The research is organized into nine thematic tracks and more than 40 sessions, providing access to the scientific and technical contributions shared during the Congress. The proceedings serve as a valuable reference for mining professionals, researchers, academics and students interested in the industry's latest developments and future prospects.
WMC 2026 brought together more than 5,500 participants from 55 countries, including representatives from companies, governments, academic institutions and international organizations, making Lima a meeting point for dialogue and cooperation on the future of mining.
The WMC 2026 Conference Proceedings are available at:
Copyright notice: The research papers and materials included in the proceedings remain the property of their respective authors. Reproduction, distribution or commercial use of any content, in whole or in part, requires prior authorization from the copyright holders. Consultation and citation are permitted, provided the source is duly acknowledged.
The papers, contributed by experts from more than 70 countries, cover key topics shaping the future of mining, including artificial intelligence, process innovation, new technologies, sustainability, governance, environmental management and social performance.
The research is organized into nine thematic tracks and more than 40 sessions, providing access to the scientific and technical contributions shared during the Congress. The proceedings serve as a valuable reference for mining professionals, researchers, academics and students interested in the industry's latest developments and future prospects.
WMC 2026 brought together more than 5,500 participants from 55 countries, including representatives from companies, governments, academic institutions and international organizations, making Lima a meeting point for dialogue and cooperation on the future of mining.
The WMC 2026 Conference Proceedings are available at:
Copyright notice: The research papers and materials included in the proceedings remain the property of their respective authors. Reproduction, distribution or commercial use of any content, in whole or in part, requires prior authorization from the copyright holders. Consultation and citation are permitted, provided the source is duly acknowledged.
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