MENAFN - USA Art News) The exhibitionat The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and The Brick in Los Angeles has been honored with the. Running from, the show was curated by, and, with contributions fromand

Described as a“decade-defining” exhibition that took a decade to develop,“MONUMENTS” critically recontextualized decommissioned Confederate monuments by displaying them within contemporary art spaces. At MOCA's galleries, the monuments were presented as sculptural objects directly on the floor, often retaining original graffiti, rather than on elevated pedestals, which transformed their former symbolic authority. This approach aimed to prompt visitors to consider the statues' true legacy and their continued influence on US society.

The exhibition featured a rigorous curatorial thesis that paired these historical objects with works by contemporary artists including Bethany Collins, Julie Dash and Davóne Tines, Cauleen Smith, Torkwase Dyson, Andres Serrano, Martin Puryear, Nona Faustine, and Hank Willis Thomas. These artists explored themes of monumentality, power, and historical memory through diverse stylistic methods. At The Brick, co-curator Kara Walker contributed Unmanned Drone (2023), a piece created by deconstructing and re-welding a decommissioned equestrian statue of Stonewall Jackson into a fragmented form. This work served as a metaphor for reconstructing historical narratives. The exhibition sought to demonstrate art institutions' ability to reframe history and engage it productively with the present, enabling visitors to navigate complex debates surrounding the histories embodied by Confederate monuments.

Special Citation and Nominees

The ARTnews Awards Jury also granted a Special Citation to the Inaugural Hang of the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), which opened on May 4. While not a thematic exhibition in the traditional sense, this installation was recognized for its innovative approach to presenting LACMA's permanent collection within Peter Zumthor's building. The hang aimed to foster connections between diverse eras, geographies, and artistic styles, rather than a single chronological narrative, and involved collaboration among the museum's 15 curatorial departments.

Other nominees for the Best Thematic Museum Exhibition included:

“Into the Time Horizon” at the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno ( November 15, 2025 – January 3, 2027 ), curated by Apsara DiQuinzio with Kolin Perry. “If the word we: 59th Carnegie International” at the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ( May 2, 2026–January 3, 2027 ), curated by Ryan Inouye, Danielle A. Jackson, and Liz Park. “Let Us Gather in a Flourishing Way” at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum ( March 6–September 6, 2026 ), traveling to the Des Moines Art Center ( October 24, 2026–January 24, 2027 ), curated by Andrea Alvarez. “Several Eternities in a Day: Form in the Age of Living Materials” at the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles ( April 5, 2026–August 23, 2026 ), curated by Pablo José Ramírez with Jessi DiTillio.

We previously reported:

The National Gallery of Art is expanding its“Across the Nation” lending program to eight new states, backed by a $116 million gift.

Documenta 16 has appointed four new curators, including Raven Chacon as curator-at-large, expanding the team for its next exhibition in Kassel.

Source: ARTnews