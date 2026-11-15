MENAFN - USA Art News)has received the, recognizing an influential living artist with a significant retrospective at a major US museum. This honor coincides with her exhibition,“Maren Hassinger: Living Moving Growing,” on view at thefromto

For five decades, Hassinger has crafted elegant, minimalist sculptures from diverse materials including wire rope, pink plastic bags, newspaper, and rose leaves. Despite using objects that might appear flimsy, she sculpts them to convey a sense of firmness, monumentality, and vitality. Her extensive body of work, spanning installations, performances, films, and drawings, consistently explores the concept of motion, giving static objects a dynamic quality.

Hassinger often references the natural environment, creating works that evoke trees and water through undulating installations. Her BAMPFA retrospective, described as the most comprehensive exhibition of her art to date, highlights her pivotal role in the shift away from Minimalism. In the 1970s, Hassinger began working with partially unraveled wire rope, aligning with a New York trend where sculptors transformed industrial materials. However, her approach distinguished itself through overt allusions to the human body and a deliberately light touch.

While her collaborations with artists like Senga Nengudi and Ulysses Jenkins are widely recognized, the BAMPFA show also presented Hassinger as a significant performance artist in her own right, noting her initial aspiration to be a dancer before focusing on sculpture during her education. Her sculptures, in turn, often translate these choreographies, which could not be permanently displayed in galleries. The concept of ephemerality is central to Hassinger's practice, emphasized in the BAMPFA exhibition through works incorporating pink plastic bags or old newspapers, materials often discarded but which she elevates to worthy art. Whether in large-scale installations or intimate weavings, Hassinger consistently transforms potential refuse into beauty.

In the BAMPFA catalog, Hassinger commented on her newspaper pieces to curator Lowery Stokes Sims, stating,“Well I don't want to look at something ugly. I want things to be as finished and pleasant as possible. And why not?”

Other nominees for the award included:

Coco Fusco for“Coco Fusco: Tomorrow, I Will Become an Island” at El Museo del Barrio, New York (September 18, 2025–March 1, 2026) Suzanne Jackson for“Suzanne Jackson: What Is Love” at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (September 27, 2025–March 1, 2026), which will travel to the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis (May 14–August 23, 2026) and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (September 26, 2026–January 18, 2027) David Lamelas for“David Lamelas: The Machine” at Dia Chelsea, New York (March 6, 2026–January 16, 2027) Martin Puryear for“Martin Puryear: Nexus” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (September 27, 2025–February 8, 2026), which will travel to the Cleveland Museum of Art (April 12, 2026–August 9, 2026)

Source: ARTnews