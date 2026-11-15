MENAFN - USA Art News)has recognizedas its, acknowledging her impactful solo exhibitions and contributions to major biennials. Klockner's notable presentations include“In Practice: Coco Klockner” at, New York, which ran from, to, and her installation in“Greater New York 2026” at, New York, fromto

Klockner, whose first gallery show was in 2018, describes her sculptural practice as approaching objects“as though it were in transition,” reflecting the elusive, morphing quality evident in her work. At SculptureCenter, her“In Practice” exhibition featured the ambitious installation null dialogue ( 2025 ), constructed from materials such as subwoofers, construction fill, and an amplifier. A discreet motion detector at the entrance triggered the piece's audio, which Klockner characterized as“an undisclosed conversation between lovers.” This heavily edited soundtrack was difficult to decipher, and the exhibition offered minimal explanatory information, while a machine dispersed fog every three minutes, obscuring the gallery space. Klockner has articulated her artistic influence as stemming from the concept of viewing“sounds as objects,” suggesting that null dialogue could often be heard before it was fully perceived.

She further explored this concept in her contribution to MoMA PS1's 2026 Greater New York exhibition with Glottoplasty ( 2026 ). This installation comprised plastic storage drawers embedded with speakers, playing fragmented excerpts from trans oral archives. Similar to null dialogue, the words emitted were nearly incomprehensible, despite being played at considerable volume, suggesting an interplay between revelation and concealment. Both the SculptureCenter and PS1 works implicitly addressed themes of the body. Glottoplasty draws its name from a medical procedure that elevates vocal pitch, while null dialogue was accompanied by an untitled work featuring a plastic mouth retractor, wood filler, and 935 silver. Visitors to both exhibitions could experience the palpable rumbling of Klockner's art.

Additional nominees for the 2026 ARTnews Emerging Artist of the Year award included Eric Gyamfi for“Eric Gyamfi: Exposure: Black Queer Visual Constellations” at Brown Arts Institute, Providence, Rhode Island ( April 16–June 15, 2026 ), and his contributions to“If the word we: 59th Carnegie International” ( May 2, 2026–January 3, 2027 ); Blas Isasi for“Currents 125: Blas Isasi” at Saint Louis Art Museum ( February 6–August 9, 2026 ); Emma McCormick Goodhart for“sottobosco (climate remix): CAVE 0 by Emma McCormick Goodhart” at SculptureCenter, New York ( December 11–22, 2025 ); and Christelle Oyiri for“Christelle Oyiri: Belief May Vary” at Amant, New York ( March 19, 2026–August 19, 2026 ).

Source: ARTnews