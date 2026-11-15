MENAFN - USA Art News) ARTnews has honoredas its. The recognition coincides with a major museum survey,“Theresa Hak Kyung Cha: Multiple Offerings,” which traveled from the, where it was on view from, to, from

Curated by Victoria Sung with Tausif Noor, the exhibition offered a new perspective on Cha's practice since her untimely death in 1982. Cha is widely recognized for Dictée, a groundbreaking book that blends fiction, memoir, and hagiography. The BAMPFA retrospective expanded beyond this seminal work, showcasing early ceramics, performance documentation, text-based pieces, mail art, and video art, all presented in an elegant installation.

Cha's art was profoundly influenced by her experience of immigrating from Korea to the United States during childhood. This background provided a rich foundation for her exploration of diaspora and living between two cultures, finding an artistic space where words alone might not suffice to convey experience. The exhibition's title,“Multiple Offerings,” derives from“Multiple Telling with Multiple Offerings,” a conceptual framework that guided Cha's non-linear artistic approach, inviting viewers to engage with her works in various ways rather than seeking a single interpretation.

Sung's curatorial vision traced pivotal moments in Cha's brief yet impactful career, focusing on her decade as a student at the University of California, Berkeley, which houses BAMPFA, as well as periods spent in New York, France, and South Korea. At the time of her death, Cha was developing a significant film titled White Dust From Mongolia, which remained unfinished despite her having produced storyboards and shot footage. The BAMPFA exhibition included works by contemporary artists like Na Mira and Cici Wu created in response to White Dust From Mongolia, highlighting Cha's growing influence.

Other nominees for the 2026 ARTnews Historical Artist of the Year included:

Wifredo Lam for“Wifredo Lam: When I Don't Sleep, I Dream” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York (November 10, 2025–April 11, 2026) Tom Lloyd for“Tom Lloyd” at the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York (November 15, 2025–March 22, 2026); traveled to the Frye Art Museum, Seattle (May 16–September 20, 2026) Ceija Stojka for“Ceija Stojka: Making Visible” at The Drawing Center, New York (February 20–June 7, 2026) Betty Parsons for“Betty Parsons: An Expanded World” at CCS Bard's Hessel Museum of Art, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York (June 27–October 18, 2026)

We previously reported:

Maren Hassinger has won the 2026 ARTnews Lifetime Achievement Award, coinciding with her major retrospective at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film

The exhibition“MONUMENTS,” which recontextualized Confederate statues in contemporary art spaces, has won the ARTnews Awards 2026 Best Thematic Museum

Coco Klockner has been named ARTnews 2026 Emerging Artist of the Year for her solo shows at SculptureCenter and contribution to MoMA PS1's biennial.

Source: ARTnews