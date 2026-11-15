MENAFN - USA Art News) ARTnews has honoredas its, recognizing her more than ten years of exhibition history. This award highlights her latest exhibition,“Vaginal Davis: Magnificent Product,” which opened atin New York from, through. This marked the exhibition's US debut, following previous iterations at thein Stockholm andin Berlin.

Often described as a prominent figure in Los Angeles's queer and punk communities, Davis has created art that frequently challenges traditional museum and gallery display contexts. Her diverse practice encompasses performances, zines, videos, and installations, all infused with her artistic persona. This persona allows her to address serious themes such as race, identity, gender, and queerness with provocative, often humorous, undertones. Davis often designs her work to provoke and unsettle viewers, prompting reflection on why her pieces might cause discomfort.

“I have never cared for entertaining anyone. My performances may have elements that some may find entertaining, but that's not my main purpose,” Davis once told Interview magazine.

At MoMA PS1,“Magnificent Product” showcased Davis's distinctive artistic universe, from her time as the frontwoman for her band, ¡Cholita! The Female Menudo, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, to her creation of zines catering to queer people of color, a demographic rarely featured in mainstream publications. Each gallery space within the exhibition was distinctly stylized. For instance, her ephemera archive was displayed on mint green walls, partially concealed by a transparent scrim that viewers were encouraged to push aside for a closer look. An installation titled The Wicked Pavilion: Tween Bedroom (2021) featured a bright pink tween bedroom containing a large plaster phallus on a rotating bed. Her visual album, The White to Be Angry (1999), was screened in a space designed to resemble the now-defunct Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard. This work examines the insidious nature of white supremacy in the US. Davis described it as a“nutters pastiche stabbing toxic masculinity, race, and gender, in the style of an MTV music video, while thrashing thorny filmmakers Clive Barker, Woody Allen, and Bruce LaBruce. Not for the faint of fart.”

Other nominees for the 2026 Established Artist of the Year included:

Raven Chacon for“Raven Chacon: Tiguex,” a collaboration with the Tamarind Institute, the City of Albuquerque's Department of Arts and Culture, and the University of New Mexico Department of Music ( September 27, 2025 ) Mike Cloud for“Mike Cloud: Worldless Obstruction” at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago ( May 2, 2026 through February 7, 2027 ) Jacqueline Humphries for“Jacqueline Humphries” at the Aspen Art Museum ( December 12, 2025 through April 5, 2026 ) Saodat Ismailova for“Saodat Ismailova: Amanat” at Swiss Institute, New York ( January 21, 2026 through April 12, 2026 )

We previously reported:

ARTnews has named Theresa Hak Kyung Cha its 2026 Historical Artist of the Year, coinciding with a major retrospective at BAMPFA and Artists Space.

Coco Klockner has been named ARTnews 2026 Emerging Artist of the Year for her solo shows at SculptureCenter and contribution to MoMA PS1's biennial.

Source: ARTnews