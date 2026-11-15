2 Gold Miners Killed in Afghanistan Avalanche
(MENAFN) Two gold mine workers died and six more were hurt when an avalanche tore down a mountainside in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province, local media reported Sunday, underscoring the dangers facing laborers in the country’s mining sector.
The disaster struck Saturday in the Andarab area of the Arghanj Khwah district, where a group of laborers were on shift at a gold mine when the slide hit, a local broadcaster reported on the incident.
A military helicopter was used to transport the injured workers, along with the bodies of those killed, to Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province.
Mining accidents occur frequently across Afghanistan, where safety standards are poor and regulations are loosely enforced, leaving workers exposed to serious hazards on the job.
The disaster struck Saturday in the Andarab area of the Arghanj Khwah district, where a group of laborers were on shift at a gold mine when the slide hit, a local broadcaster reported on the incident.
A military helicopter was used to transport the injured workers, along with the bodies of those killed, to Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province.
Mining accidents occur frequently across Afghanistan, where safety standards are poor and regulations are loosely enforced, leaving workers exposed to serious hazards on the job.
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