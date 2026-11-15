Hamad Bin Khalifa University Hosts Asian Society of International Law Conference
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, November 14, 2026: The Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL) Inter-sessional Conference, was hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) on November 10–11, in Doha under the theme ‘Is a New Normative International Legal Order in the Making? The Asian Perspectives. The conference convened experts to explore Asia’s evolving role in the international legal order.
Discussions addressed pressing challenges ranging from climate change and humanitarian crises to artificial intelligence (AI) governance. The conference was AsianSIL’s first event in the Middle East and through a hybrid format enabled a wide range of participants. Organized by HBKU College of Law, the conference highlighted the University's commitment to advancing legal scholarship and reinforces Qatar’s position as a hub for global policy dialogue.
The two-day program opened with the Junior Scholars Workshop. It offered undergraduate students, postgraduates, and early-career researchers the opportunity to present draft articles and receive mentorship from senior scholars. Following the workshop, opening keynotes were delivered by Dr. Prabhat Hajela, Provost, HBKU, Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan, President, AsianSIL, Professor Surya P. Subedi, Founding Member, AsianSIL, and Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, HBKU College of Law. Together, they set the intellectual direction by emphasizing the region's role in shaping modern global norms.
Throughout the event, cross-sector discussions examined how international law can adapt to shifting geopolitical dynamics, emerging centers of power, and ethical challenges facing institutions.
Commenting on the event, Conference Chair Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Lecturer, HBKU College of Law, stated: “It is a privilege to host the 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference at HBKU College of Law in Doha. Asia stands at a critical crossroads of strategic, economic, and technological change, playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the international legal order. This conference provided a vital platform to explore how Asian perspectives can steer the future of global governance, environmental policy, and emerging technologies.”
A key highlight of the conference was the high-level main panel featuring Professor Subedi, Dr. Susan Karamanian, and Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan. Addressing environmental governance, small-state diplomacy, and international humanitarian law, the panel reinforced the conference theme by demonstrating how non-hegemonic and regional viewpoints are actively redefining global legal practice.
Dr. Karamanian added: “We are honored to welcome scholars and practitioners from around the world to HBKU. Qatar’s unique position, where rich traditions meet a forward-looking vision for education and research, provides the ideal backdrop for debate on the future of international law. With Asia home to over half the world’s population, the region is central not only to defining modern global challenges, but to driving their solutions.”
The gathering underscores the role of the University’s College of Law in advancing debates on the institutions, principles, and frameworks that govern international affairs.
Discussions addressed pressing challenges ranging from climate change and humanitarian crises to artificial intelligence (AI) governance. The conference was AsianSIL’s first event in the Middle East and through a hybrid format enabled a wide range of participants. Organized by HBKU College of Law, the conference highlighted the University's commitment to advancing legal scholarship and reinforces Qatar’s position as a hub for global policy dialogue.
The two-day program opened with the Junior Scholars Workshop. It offered undergraduate students, postgraduates, and early-career researchers the opportunity to present draft articles and receive mentorship from senior scholars. Following the workshop, opening keynotes were delivered by Dr. Prabhat Hajela, Provost, HBKU, Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan, President, AsianSIL, Professor Surya P. Subedi, Founding Member, AsianSIL, and Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, HBKU College of Law. Together, they set the intellectual direction by emphasizing the region's role in shaping modern global norms.
Throughout the event, cross-sector discussions examined how international law can adapt to shifting geopolitical dynamics, emerging centers of power, and ethical challenges facing institutions.
Commenting on the event, Conference Chair Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Lecturer, HBKU College of Law, stated: “It is a privilege to host the 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference at HBKU College of Law in Doha. Asia stands at a critical crossroads of strategic, economic, and technological change, playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the international legal order. This conference provided a vital platform to explore how Asian perspectives can steer the future of global governance, environmental policy, and emerging technologies.”
A key highlight of the conference was the high-level main panel featuring Professor Subedi, Dr. Susan Karamanian, and Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan. Addressing environmental governance, small-state diplomacy, and international humanitarian law, the panel reinforced the conference theme by demonstrating how non-hegemonic and regional viewpoints are actively redefining global legal practice.
Dr. Karamanian added: “We are honored to welcome scholars and practitioners from around the world to HBKU. Qatar’s unique position, where rich traditions meet a forward-looking vision for education and research, provides the ideal backdrop for debate on the future of international law. With Asia home to over half the world’s population, the region is central not only to defining modern global challenges, but to driving their solutions.”
The gathering underscores the role of the University’s College of Law in advancing debates on the institutions, principles, and frameworks that govern international affairs.
HBKU Media
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