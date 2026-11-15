MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and 17 other Arab and Muslim-majority countries have condemned“in the strongest terms” an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which their foreign ministers said caused casualties among patients and medical staff.



Winter warning No conditions on aid

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In a joint statement, the ministers said the strike violated international humanitarian law, which gives special protection to medical facilities and health workers. They also condemned continued Israeli attacks on civilians, including strikes on tents and other sites sheltering displaced people, saying these undermined the ceasefire and were inconsistent with US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan for Gaza.

Alongside Egypt, the statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Qatar, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Djibouti, Somalia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Jordan, the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan, Algeria, Lebanon, Indonesia and Kuwait. It did not give a casualty figure.

The ministers expressed grave concern that Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, shelter materials including tents, caravans and mobile homes, and medical supplies were deepening Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe as winter approaches. Inadequate shelter and failing water, sanitation and health services put civilians at grave risk, they said, particularly children and infants,“who could once again die from exposure to freezing temperatures”.

They called on Israel to heed appeals from the international community and the Board of Peace for more aid, and to meet in full its obligations under the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement, the Trump plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of 2025. That includes upholding the ceasefire, protecting civilians and medical facilities, allowing aid, shelter and early-recovery equipment in sufficient quantities, and letting UN agencies and humanitarian groups work without obstruction.

The ministers said these first-phase commitments were due to take effect on signature and that Israel must implement them without further delay or additional conditions, including political and security conditions that impede humanitarian access. Urgent humanitarian assistance must proceed independently of progress on later phases of the plan, they said.

They called on the United States and the Board of Peace,“within their respective roles”, to step up efforts to ensure Israel fully implements its commitments and lifts all restrictions on aid,“thereby preserving the credibility of the agreements and consolidating the ceasefire”.