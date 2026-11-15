MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Nearly all respondents to a new industry survey are optimistic about Egypt's hospitality sector. The bigger question, however, is how many of the projects in the pipeline will actually make it to opening.



What does the 97% measure?

Is financing really available?

Can air connectivity keep pace?

Is there demand beyond Cairo and the coast?

Can the market open and operate the hotels? The verdict

Contents

The HVS Egypt Hospitality Investment and Market Sentiment Survey 2026 was presented at the inaugural Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Egypt, held in Cairo on November 10–11. Conducted by HVS Middle East and Africa and distributed through the HVS and FHS networks, the survey comes as Egypt reports a record 19 million international tourist arrivals in 2025 and targets 30 million visitors by 2030.

Some 97% of respondents expressed optimism about Egypt's hospitality outlook, while 79% believe the market can absorb its hotel pipeline, comprising projects that are planned, signed or under construction. Yet 55% identified capital-related constraints, while 54% considered air capacity inadequate. The central question is whether Egypt can finance, connect, open and operate the hotels that growing demand could support.

HVS cautioned that the findings reflect market sentiment rather than a statistically representative sample. Hotel and asset owners accounted for 45% of respondents and developers for 29%, with the remainder drawn from lenders, investors, family offices and government representatives. The report does not disclose the total number of respondents.

The 86% who expect revenue per available room (RevPAR) to improve over the next three years are expressing expectations rather than reporting realised performance. Similarly, while 79% see no material risk of oversupply, the remaining respondents point to potential risks in particular markets or segments.

Broader market indicators provide context for this optimism. STR ranks Egypt eighth globally in hotel demand growth in 2025, while UN Tourism reported that tourist arrivals continued to rise in the first half of 2026 despite a decline across the wider Middle East. These indicators suggest that investor confidence is grounded in visible demand, but demand growth alone does not guarantee investment returns.







One of the most significant announcements came from Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Chairman of the Real Estate Development Chamber and Founder and Chairman of Arabia Holding. He said a joint initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) brings hotel financing costs down to around 12%, compared to a regular rate of approximately 22%.

Under the scheme, developers initially pay the regular interest rate and subsequently recover the difference when the hotel opens, provided it begins operations before the first half of 2028. Hotels on the North Coast are excluded, despite the destination ranking first among respondents' preferred investment locations, at 39%. Shoukry said he was pushing for the deadline to be removed and the scheme extended.

Foreign exchange risk remains a major concern, ranking as the survey's leading individual constraint. Summit speakers said foreign investors' first question is whether they can repatriate profits.

Maged Salah El-Din, Chief Executive Officer of Misr Abu Dhabi for Real Estate Investments, said long-standing investors had managed to transfer profits through successive economic cycles, although transfers had occasionally been interrupted. Speakers also identified exit liquidity, or the ability to sell a hotel when an investor decides to withdraw, as an unresolved challenge.

Branded residences offer another potential source of financing. They ranked as the survey's most favoured investment opportunity, at 32%. Daniel von Barloewen, Senior Vice President of Global Mixed-Use Development at Accor One Living, said branded residences command an average global price premium of 38% over comparable unbranded properties.

However, Hala Matar Choufany, President of HVS for the Middle East and Africa, cautioned against turning every hotel investment into a real estate play.

The financing initiative could ease borrowing costs, but its impact will depend on developers' ability to meet the opening deadline and whether the scheme is extended to additional destinations. Until foreign exchange and exit risks are better addressed, lower-cost domestic financing may do more to support local developers than to attract new foreign equity.

Some 54% of respondents considered Egypt's air capacity inadequate. Elie Younes, Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said reaching the target of 30 million visitors would require approximately 150 additional daily flight arrivals.

The North Coast illustrates the challenge. Its hotels record average annual occupancy of around 25%, according to STR, while achieving Egypt's highest average daily room rate. Seasonality was the most frequently cited challenge for the destination, identified by 75% of respondents.

The combination of high room rates and low annual occupancy points to a market heavily dependent on the summer season. Without stronger year-round air connectivity and sustained demand, adding further hotel capacity could prove difficult to sustain.

Cultural and heritage tourism ranked second among the expected drivers of demand, at 64%. Yet only 3% of respondents identified Luxor, Aswan and the Nile corridor as the most attractive locations for investment. HVS suggested that investors may be placing greater weight on scalability, accessibility and development momentum than on demand potential alone.

Choufany said heritage destinations remain underrepresented in investment plans because of weak storytelling rather than a lack of tourism potential.

Abdelkhalek Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Nevera Egypt, said the Giza Plateau's challenge was“the number of nights,” noting that visitors typically stay for only one to two nights.

Shoukry added that Egypt's hotel room rates are roughly half those of competing destinations, arguing that tourist profiles, spending patterns and length of stay matter as much as visitor numbers.

This gap suggests that the appeal of heritage destinations to visitors has yet to translate into comparable investor interest. Turning that appeal into investment will likely require longer stays, higher visitor spending and sustained long-term commitment, rather than simply adding more rooms.

Investors repeatedly highlighted the need for predictable implementation and faster project delivery.

“Investors are not looking for more incentives,” Choufany said, warning that when a hotel takes seven years to open and reach stable performance,“there's a lot of investment that is being lost.”

The survey presents a more nuanced picture. Tax and investment incentives topped the list of government actions respondents wanted, at 43%, followed by airport infrastructure at 39% and faster licensing at 36%. However, predictability emerged as the most recurring theme in written responses.

Workforce capacity presents another challenge. Some 75% of respondents identified workforce training as the main way to improve service quality, while hotel operators highlighted a shortage of trained mid-level employees.

The debate over future supply also remains open. STR counts approximately 46,000 rooms in Egypt's hotel development pipeline, while Shoukry estimated that the country could need at least 200,000 additional rooms over the next four to five years. The two figures measure different things: STR tracks projects in development, whereas Shoukry's estimate refers to the additional capacity he believes Egypt will require.

Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud Aboutaleb, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Misr for Asset and Facility Management, argued that in emerging destinations such as the New Administrative Capital, El Alamein and Galala, the immediate priority should be operating the developments that have already been built.

Hotel operators also pointed to Egypt's approximately 100,000 unbranded hotel rooms as an opportunity to expand capacity through conversion to international brands.

These positions are not necessarily contradictory. Whether Egypt needs more rooms or better utilisation of existing supply, the underlying constraint remains the same: the approvals, financing, infrastructure and trained workforce required to turn projects into operational hotels.

Egypt's hotel pipeline reflects substantial investor confidence, but the gap between signed projects and operational hotels remains the industry's defining test.

The financing initiative could help move developments forward, but its effectiveness will depend on predictable regulations, reliable air connectivity, access to foreign currency and the availability of trained staff.

The 97% figure measures the opportunity investors see. The number of hotels that actually open will determine whether the market can deliver on that promise.