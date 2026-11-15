MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of State for Military Production Salah Gamblat received Nguyen Nam Duong, Ambassador of Vietnam to Cairo, and an accompanying delegation to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities in manufacturing and technology.

The meeting comes as part of Egypt's efforts to expand international partnerships and strengthen industrial cooperation with friendly countries.

The talks were held in line with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives to enhance cooperation with the international private sector, attract foreign investment and localise modern technologies, supporting government efforts to develop domestic industry and increase reliance on locally manufactured products.

These efforts also seek to capitalise on Egypt's strategic geographical location as a gateway to European, African and other global markets.

During the meeting, Gamblat reviewed the Ministry of Military Production's advanced manufacturing capabilities, noting that it oversees 15 industrial companies and four service companies operating within an integrated system that combines defence and civilian industries.

He said the ministry benefits from advanced industrial and technological infrastructure, as well as extensive accumulated expertise.

Gamblat explained that military production companies have diverse defence manufacturing capabilities, including producing ammunition of various calibres and manufacturing and developing tanks, mortars and artillery.

Their capabilities also extend to radar systems, communications equipment and electronic warfare systems.

He added that surplus production capacity is directed towards serving the civilian sector, including maintenance and repair services provided by the Maintenance, Supplies and Integrated Solutions Company, as well as communications and information systems services offered by Touya Technology.

These activities, he said, reflect the diversity of the ministry's industrial base and its ability to meet specialised manufacturing requirements.

Gamblat also highlighted the role of the Centre of Scientific and Technological Excellence, which brings together highly qualified professionals to link scientific research with industrial applications and turn research and development outcomes into commercially viable products.

He said the centre contributes to promoting innovation and supporting technology localisation.

The minister also reviewed the ministry's capabilities in producing ferrous and non-ferrous castings, steel and other supporting industrial products that are essential to deepening local manufacturing.

Gamblat announced the ministry's intention to participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, describing the event as an important opportunity to showcase the industrial and technological capabilities of military production companies.

He said participation would also provide an opportunity to establish direct communication with international companies and institutions and explore prospects for partnerships and joint manufacturing.

For his part, the Vietnamese ambassador welcomed the meeting and the Ministry of Military Production's invitation to participate in the exhibition.

He affirmed Vietnam's interest in establishing joint industrial partnerships with the ministry's companies across several sectors, drawing on the expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both countries to advance mutual interests and support technology transfer and exchange.

The Vietnamese side also expressed particular interest in cooperation in defence industries, information systems and technological transformation.

The ambassador highlighted the possibility of exploring cooperation in these areas through Touya Technology, an affiliated company of the Ministry of Military Production, to benefit from its expertise and capabilities in developing technological solutions and information systems.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to building on the discussions and translating the proposed areas of cooperation into concrete implementation measures and practical partnerships.

They said these efforts would strengthen economic and industrial relations between Egypt and Vietnam and create broader opportunities for cooperation between institutions and companies in both countries.