Italy Fines Meta €805 Mn Over Unauthorized Access To User Photos
The authority said the feature-which has been available since 2023-allowed the app to access users' photo galleries and associated data without adequately informing them or obtaining valid consent.
Meta was ordered to obtain explicit consent from users within 60 days and to disable the feature by default, even for those who had previously granted it general access to their photos.META Unauthorised access Facebook Italy
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