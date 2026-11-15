12 Dead In Iran Bus Accident: State Media
"After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives and 16 were injured," IRNA said, citing a local official.
Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report said has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment