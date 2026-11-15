MENAFN - Gulf Times) Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media said on Sunday accident late on Saturday between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency said.

"After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives and 16 were injured," IRNA said, citing a local official.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report said has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in June.