MENAFN - Gulf Times) Art Basel Qatar is expected to create opportunities beyond the art market, generating new collaborations and economic activity across design, architecture and other creative industries while strengthening Doha's international cultural connections, according to Vincenzo de Bellis, chief artistic officer and global director of Fairs at Art Basel.

The fair aims to build on Qatar's longstanding investment in museums, education, design and artistic production by connecting the country's cultural community with an international network of artists, galleries, collectors and institutions, he told Gulf Times.

De Bellis said hosting the international art fair could extend into several creative sectors, including architecture and publishing, with new commissions, exhibitions and partnerships potentially emerging from connections made during the event.

“What matters most is what lasts after the week itself: the relationships that form, what they make possible for artists, and the long-term benefit to the cultural community,” he said.

He noted that Art Basel Qatar offered an opportunity to bring the international art world to Doha, allowing local and regional artists and galleries to engage directly with international collectors, curators and institutions.

Such encounters could lead to exhibitions and collaborations long after the fair concludes, while generating work for local designers, producers and other creative professionals.

“The real measure isn't what happens during the fair week. It's whether those encounters give people reasons to return to Doha, collaborate, and stay engaged throughout the year,” de Bellis said.

He stressed that Art Basel Qatar had also adopted a distinctive approach to the traditional art fair format, building its inaugural edition around solo presentations featuring one artist per gallery within a broader curatorial framework.

Developed under the artistic direction of Wael Shawky, the format encourages visitors to spend more time engaging with individual artworks while allowing galleries to make more focused artistic propositions.

De Bellis said the approach would continue in the 2027 edition, with Wassan al-Khudhairi taking over as artistic director and bringing a new curatorial perspective to the fair.

Each edition, he said, should have its own character while contributing to a coherent long-term vision for Art Basel Qatar.

He stressed that the fair would continue to balance artistic ambition with commercial relevance, arguing that the two should reinforce rather than compete with each other.

“It's still very much an art fair, and the market remains essential. I believe artistic ambition and commercial success can reinforce one another,” he said.

De Bellis identified audience and collector development as fundamental to the long-term success of the Doha edition.

He said Qatar and the wider region already had committed collectors, but building a stronger art market would also require engaging new audiences and encouraging a younger generation to develop an interest in collecting.

“Collecting isn't simply a transaction; it begins with curiosity, knowledge, and relationships with artists and galleries,” he said.

In this regard, Art Basel has launched Collectors Majlis, a pilot programme for new and emerging collectors that will form part of its year-round market development activities in the region.

The initiative aims to help participants understand how collections are built, how the art market operates and how to engage more confidently with galleries and artworks.

De Bellis said the objective was to ensure that learning and relationships continued beyond the annual fair, creating a more engaged community around contemporary art.

He also pointed to Qatar's potential role in broadening international discussions about contemporary art from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

With the international art world becoming less dependent on a handful of traditional centres, Qatar's institutions, collections and sustained cultural investment have helped position the country as an important platform for artistic exchange, he said.

He added that the conversation should not focus solely on increasing the international visibility of artists from the region, but also on encouraging a deeper understanding of their contemporary practices.

“These artists are already part of the international conversation. The opportunity is to engage with them on their own terms, rather than through frameworks set elsewhere,” he said.

Looking ahead to the January 2027 edition, de Bellis said the priority was to translate the fair's long-term ambitions into strong artistic presentations and meaningful engagement between galleries, collectors and institutions.

He said the success of the Doha edition would depend on bringing together ambitious artistic propositions and a marketplace in which collectors and institutions could engage with the work.

“That is the real potential of Art Basel Qatar: showing that a fair can be artistically rigorous and commercially relevant, without compromising either,” he said.

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