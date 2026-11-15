MENAFN - Gulf Times) Media City Qatar has more than 560 licensed companies, nearly 70% of them expanding from outside the Middle East, its CEO has said, as the hub builds on the recent opening of Deutsche Presse-Agentur's (DPA) first GCC office there.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Hamad Omar al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said the organisation welcomes national and international entities alike and provides all the amenities they need.

Al-Mannai said DPA's move to Qatar would enhance Media City Qatar's international presence and contribute to the country's growing media ecosystem.

“DPA is one of the most important news agencies and platforms. Having it at Media City Qatar adds to our international portfolio, and we look forward to seeing how it will contribute to our ecosystem,” he said.

“The growing presence of international news agencies and media companies reflects Qatar's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global centre for media, content production and creative industries,” the official added.

The official said DPA would have plenty of opportunities to forge partnerships and explore areas of co-operation in Qatar, adding that the country plays an important role in international dialogue and global discussions.

Al-Mannai highlighted several leading international media organisations already at Media City Qatar, including CNN, Euronews and the Associated Press (AP), along with other international agencies.

He revealed that Media City Qatar now has more than 560 licensed companies across the media sector, spanning production, post-production, advertising and news services.

Outlining expansion plans, al-Mannai said attracting more international and local companies remains a key priority.

“Our main mandate is to attract different companies and help them grow from Qatar to the globe,” he said. He stressed that Media City Qatar takes an inclusive approach to local and international businesses, making no distinction between Qatari and foreign companies.

Of the more than 560 licensed companies, nearly 70% are expanding from outside the Middle East, al-Mannai said, while the rest are Qatari-owned.

The organisation caters to businesses of all sizes across digital media, broadcasting, content production and creative industries. Its platform simplifies business set-up in Qatar, streamlines licensing and registration, and fosters foreign investment through tailored incentives and world-class facilities.

Al-Mannai said Media City Qatar serves as both enabler and regulator.“We are working as a regulator as well as enabler to create an integrated ecosystem in which companies can collaborate, develop and expand their operations internationally,” he explained.

The organisation also supports and promotes the country's media landscape.“We work to streamline registration and company establishment procedures. We also provide a business-friendly regulatory framework and incentives available to all licensed companies,” he said.

Al-Mannai identified strategic partnerships, talent development and infrastructure support as key pillars of the organisation's efforts to strengthen the sector.

He emphasised that building a sustainable media ecosystem requires more than attracting international brands.“It needs more elements such as supporting businesses, developing local talent and providing the necessary infrastructure. These all are equally important for a sustainable media landscape,” he stressed.

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