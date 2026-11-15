MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bridging the gap between school and university is no longer simply about academic preparation. It is about equipping a new generation with the scientific knowledge, technological skills and global outlook to thrive in a world being rapidly reshaped by artificial intelligence.

That challenge took centre stage in Doha as more than 200 teachers, academic advisers, university officials and education policymakers gathered for the Building Bridges to Higher Education: Advancing STEM Readiness and Global Competence Forum, exploring how students can make a confident transition to higher education and unlock wider academic and career opportunities.

Organised by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar in partnership with the Academic Bridge Programme, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) and Unesco, the forum examined three critical themes: scientific readiness in the AI era, the transition from secondary school to university, and global citizenship through education for sustainable development.

Through three panel discussions, local and international education specialists explored how closer collaboration between schools, universities and policymakers could better prepare students for emerging opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), particularly in scientific and healthcare professions.

Forum chair Dr Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for Foundation, Student Outreach and Educational Development Programmes at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, described the transition to university as a defining milestone requiring coordinated guidance from educators and academic advisers.

He said collaboration was essential to helping students navigate that journey with confidence, strengthen their scientific foundations and acquire the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Academic Bridge Programme director Dr Saheim Khalaf al-Temimi echoed that assessment, emphasising that university readiness demanded more than academic achievement. Strong foundations, self-confidence and an understanding of available opportunities were equally important.

He said the partnership sought to translate educational dialogue into practical solutions benefiting students and society.

MOEHE's Higher Education Institutions Department director Dr Batool Hashem al-Sayed stressed that preparing students for the future was a continuous responsibility shared across educational institutions.

She highlighted the importance of helping students make informed academic choices aligned with national development priorities and evolving global demands, particularly in STEM disciplines.

Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen director Salah Khaled broadened the discussion beyond academic qualifications, arguing that tomorrow's graduates must also possess the values, adaptability and global awareness necessary to confront complex challenges.

He emphasised that stronger school-university partnerships could create more inclusive pathways into science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), while nurturing responsible global citizens committed to sustainable development.

The forum reinforced a central message: educational success depends increasingly on seamless collaboration between institutions rather than isolated efforts at individual stages of learning.

For Qatar, the initiative also underscored the importance of connecting classroom learning with higher education, scientific innovation and workforce development, helping cultivate the skilled national talent needed for a knowledge-based economy.

scientific knowledge Artificial Intelligence technological skills