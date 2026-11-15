MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Kids Expo will open at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on November 17, bringing together government entities, private companies, schools and kindergartens for five days of educational, recreational and interactive activities aimed at children and their families.

Held under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, the exhibition will run until November 21, offering a platform for organisations and businesses involved in children's education, healthcare, entertainment and general well-being to showcase their services and initiatives.

Among the key government participants are the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), alongside a number of schools and kindergartens. Several private-sector companies specialising in products and services for children will also take part.

The exhibition aims to provide children with an integrated environment where learning and entertainment come together, allowing them to discover their talents, develop their abilities and acquire new skills through a variety of activities and hands-on experiences.

A major attraction of this year's edition will be a wide range of free interactive games designed to encourage children to engage in activities beyond electronic gaming. Winners of the various competitions will receive prizes, with up to 50 prizes to be distributed daily.

The organisers have also placed particular emphasis on social inclusion, ensuring that children with disabilities and autism can participate in activities alongside their peers. The initiative seeks to promote acceptance, cooperation and empathy while providing an inclusive environment in which every child can enjoy learning, playing and interacting. The five-day event will also feature a programme of stage activities, including traditional and folkloric performances by community schools, awareness and guidance programmes, and entertainment competitions.

Performances by schools representing different expatriate communities are expected to add a cultural dimension to the exhibition, introducing children and visitors to diverse traditions, customs and cultural expressions. The activities will also encourage interaction and cultural exchange among the different nationalities living in Qatar.

Beyond its activities for children, the exhibition will provide families with an opportunity to explore a variety of products, services and programmes catering to children's needs at different stages of development. Parents will also be able to learn about educational and awareness initiatives that can help them identify suitable activities to nurture their children's talents and abilities.

The organisers said the third edition reflects their commitment to further developing the exhibition as an integrated platform that brings together education, awareness and entertainment, while placing children at the centre of its activities.

By bringing together government and private-sector institutions, educational establishments and families, the event seeks to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and highlight the importance of their complementary roles in supporting children's development and building a creative and well-rounded generation.