MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Children from ASEAN communities in Qatar showcased their creativity and environmental awareness through paintings at the 2026“ASEAN Kids for Green Qatar” Painting Competition, organised by the ASEAN Committee in Doha (ACD) in collaboration with the Fire Station Centre for Contemporary Art Practices.

The event brought together children from ASEAN member states living in Qatar, providing them with a platform to express their ideas about environmental protection, sustainability, nature and ASEAN-Qatar friendship through art.

The ceremony was attended by General Manager of Fire Station Centre for Contemporary Art Practices Baraa Talal Abdulkarim, Ambassadors, Heads of Mission and Representatives of ASEAN Member States in Qatar.

Opening the competition, Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep said environmental protection and sustainable development were important responsibilities shared by governments, organisations, individuals and families.

He highlighted the importance of engaging children and young people in environmental initiatives from an early age, noting that nurturing their appreciation of nature and encouraging them to care for the environment were essential steps towards building a green and sustainable future.

The ambassador said the competition offered children an opportunity to communicate their thoughts, perspectives and creative ideas about the environment through painting. Each artwork, he noted, reflected the children's imagination while conveying messages about protecting nature, maintaining clean surroundings and developing sustainable communities.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would help participants deepen their environmental awareness, exchange ideas and develop a stronger sense of responsibility towards the world around them.

Beyond its educational objectives, the competition also served as a platform for strengthening connections among ASEAN diplomatic missions and communities in Qatar, while promoting friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between ASEAN member states and Qatar.

The ambassador thanked the Fire Station Centre for Contemporary Art Practices for its partnership and support, as well as ASEAN embassies, community members, parents and others who contributed to organising the event.

At the closing ceremony, H E Nguyen Huy Hiep commended the children's active participation and the variety of paintings reflecting their perspectives on a clean, green and sustainable environment.

Congratulating the prize winners, he also acknowledged all participants, stressing that the value of the competition extended beyond the awards to include the environmental awareness and positive messages conveyed through their artwork.

He expressed hope that the messages illustrated in the paintings would translate into everyday practices in families and communities, emphasising that even small individual actions could contribute to improving the environment for present and future generations.