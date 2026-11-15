MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Member States of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have elected Adel Darwish of Bahrain as the organisation's new Deputy Secretary-General, alongside three senior bureau directors, completing the leadership team that will steer the United Nations specialised agency for digital technologies over the next four years.

The elections, held on Friday during the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, marked another significant milestone for the global gathering, which is shaping the future of international telecommunications and digital transformation.

Darwish secured 90 votes out of 177 cast to emerge victorious in the closely contested election, becoming the latest member of the ITU's senior management team. His election followed Thursday's overwhelming re-election of Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States as ITU Secretary-General for a second four-year term, after securing 164 votes out of 173 cast.

Darwish brings more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications, regulation and digital development, spanning the private sector, government and international organisations. Since 2020, he has served as Director of the ITU Regional Office for the Arab States, overseeing initiatives aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, digital cooperation and technological development.

Meanwhile, Member States elected Eric Fournier of France as Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, re-elected Seizo Onoe of Japan as Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, and elected Nele Leosk of Estonia as Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Fournier secured 94 of the 169 valid votes, while Onoe received 169 votes. Leosk was elected with 93 of the 176 votes cast.

Fournier, who has more than 25 years of technical and regulatory experience, will oversee the bureau responsible for implementing the international Radio Regulations treaty, coordinating satellite orbits and managing the global radio-frequency spectrum. Onoe, first elected in 2022, brings more than four decades of telecommunications experience, including senior leadership positions in technology development, research and international standardisation.

He will continue overseeing the development of international technical standards that enable telecommunications networks and digital technologies to operate efficiently across borders.

Leosk's election represents a historic milestone for the ITU, marking the first time two women will simultaneously serve among the organisation's five elected senior officials.

With more than 25 years of experience in digital governance, digital transformation and technology diplomacy, Leosk will lead efforts to accelerate inclusive digital development, particularly in developing countries.

Her responsibilities include promoting affordable connectivity, strengthening digital infrastructure, building technological capacity and ensuring that underserved communities benefit from emerging technologies.

The completion of the leadership elections represents an important outcome of PP-26, which has brought representatives of the ITU's 194 Member States to Doha to determine the organisation's strategic direction.

Attention will now turn to the elections scheduled for Monday, November 16, when Member States will select the 12-member Radio Regulations Board and fill the regionally allocated seats on the 48-member ITU Council.

The Council oversees the organisation's activities between Plenipotentiary Conferences, while the Radio Regulations Board plays a crucial role in international spectrum management.