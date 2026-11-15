MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia: Brazil has recorded its first death from mpox (Monkeypox) in 2026, with the number of confirmed cases reaching 1,009.

Authorities have stated that the observed increase does not constitute an outbreak.

In a report, the Fiocruz public health institute-affiliated with Brazil's Ministry of Health-noted that the death occurred in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The city has seen a rise in confirmed cases between September and November, with the total for this period doubling the number of cases recorded during the rest of the year.

Brazilian authorities have strengthened disease surveillance measures and procured an additional 25,000 doses of the mpox vaccine. They noted that current infection figures remain well below the peak recorded in 2022.

The mpox virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, as well as between individuals through close physical contact. It causes symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and a skin rash, and in some cases, it can be fatal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern in both 2022 and 2024, following its rapid spread across several countries.