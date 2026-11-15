Bahrain Defence Force Intercepts Iranian Aerial Attacks
Doha, Qatar: The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that it had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attack on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
In a social media, the BDF said Iran continued its systematic hostile approach through attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.
It said its air defence systems, with strong determination and a high level of combat readiness, had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, before they could achieve their objectives.
The defence force affirmed that all its weapons systems and units remain at the highest levels of readiness and were fully prepared to defend and protect the Kingdom.Read Also
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