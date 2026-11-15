MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has successfully performed an open foetal surgery to repair a severe spinal defect in an unborn baby.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the six-hour procedure was performed at AIIMS Delhi on November 12, when the foetus was at 25 weeks' gestation.

The surgery aimed at repairing the most severe form of spina bifida, known as lumbosacral myelomeningocele, while the baby was still in the womb.

More than 30 medical professionals participated in the procedure, PTI reported.

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It added that the mother and foetus would continue to be monitored closely through the remainder of pregnancy, delivery and in the newborn period.

Myelomeningocele is an open neural tube defect in which the spinal cord and its coverings protrude through an opening in the spine. Children affected by the condition can develop paralysis, hydrocephalus and other lifelong neurological disabilities.

Foetal surgery is an option for selected pregnancies but involves significant risks and are recommended in specialised centers only.