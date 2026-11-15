Possible Delays To US Flights, Warns Qatar Airways
Doha, Qatar: Following a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours, which led to the suspension of flight operations across the United States on Friday, November 13, Qatar Airways has informed its passengers that they may experience flight delays or disruptions.
"Following the temporary suspension of flight operations across the United States on Friday, 13 November, passengers travelling to or from the U.S. may experience flight delays or disruptions," the airline said in a travel alert issued early on Saturday morning.
Qatar Airways advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights via its website or mobile app before travelling to the airport.Read Also
-
UAE reveals nationalities of 14 Fujairah road accident victims
US State Secretary says further military action against Iran not needed
FAA lifts ground stop at US airports, allows flights to resume after outage
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment