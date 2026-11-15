MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours, which led to the suspension of flight operations across the United States on Friday, November 13, Qatar Airways has informed its passengers that they may experience flight delays or disruptions.

"Following the temporary suspension of flight operations across the United States on Friday, 13 November, passengers travelling to or from the U.S. may experience flight delays or disruptions," the airline said in a travel alert issued early on Saturday morning.

Qatar Airways advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights via its website or mobile app before travelling to the airport.

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