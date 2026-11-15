MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates has revealed that of the 14 people who died in a road accident on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah on November 12, 2026, 10 were Emiratis and four were Indians.

The accident occurred when a truck driver lost control, collided with another car and then crashed into several other vehicles that stopped due to slow-moving traffic. The collision caused the truck to catch fire with flames spreading to other vehicle, resulting in a heavy loss of life, according to the authorities in Fujairah.

The ministry confirmed the identities of all 14 deceased after completing the verification procedures. It also said that the injured included eight UAE nationals, two Jordanians, seven Indians, two Pakistanis, three Egyptians, six Omanis and two Brazilians.

It further affirmed that coordination with the relevant authorities would continue to complete all procedures related to the accident, while respecting the privacy of the victims' families. It also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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The ministry also said that specialised police teams, in cooperation with ambulance, civil defence and other concerned authorities, responded to the accident immediately after it occurred.

"Their swift response and coordinated field efforts helped provide emergency medical assistance to the injured, transport them to hospitals, secure the accident site and take the necessary measures, reflecting the level of coordination and preparedness among the relevant authorities," it added.

The ministry clarified that the Federal Public Prosecution launched an investigation immediately after the accident and issued the necessary orders for on-site inspections and technical and laboratory examinations.

These included procedures to establish the identities of the deceased, determine the causes and circumstances of the accident, and establish legal responsibilities.