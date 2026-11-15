MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has warned of strong winds and high seas offshore on Sunday, November 15, 2026, while forecasting moderate daytime temperatures and scattered clouds across the country.

According to the department's daily weather forecast published on Saturday, offshore northwesterly winds will range between 12 and 22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times.

Sea conditions offshore will range between 4 and 7 FT, rising to 9 FT at times.

Inshore, the weather will be moderate during the day, with scattered clouds at times, becoming relatively cold overnight.

Temperatures in Doha are expected to range between a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 28°C.

Elsewhere, maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 28°C in Al Wakrah and Al Khor, 27°C in Mesaieed, 25°C in Al Ruwais and Abu Samra, and 24°C in Dukhan.