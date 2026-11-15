MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Delcy Rodriguez arrived in Doha on Saturday evening on an official visit to the country.



Upon arrival at Doha International Airport, HE the Acting President and her accompanying delegation were welcomed by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Salman bin Nabit Al Khulaifi, and HE Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the State of Qatar, Carlos Jose Mata Figueroa.