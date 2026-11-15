MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL) Intersessional Conference, hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) College of Law for the first time in the Middle East, highlighted the University's commitment to advancing legal scholarship and reinforcing Qatar's position as a hub for global policy dialogue.

The conference, held under the theme Is a New Normative International Legal Order in the Making, convened experts to explore Asia's evolving role in shaping the international legal order. Discussions examined how international law can adapt to shifting geopolitical dynamics, emerging centers of power, and ethical challenges facing institutions.

Commenting on the event, Conference Chair and Lecturer at HBKU College of Law, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al Kuwari, stated that it was a privilege to host the conference, as Asia stands at a critical crossroads of strategic, economic, and technological change, playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the international legal order.

He added that the conference provided a vital platform to explore how Asian perspectives can steer the future of global governance, environmental policy, and emerging technologies.Dean of HBKU College of Law, Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, said she was honored to welcome scholars and practitioners from around the world, emphasizing that the State of Qatar's unique position, where rich traditions meet a forward-looking vision for education and research, provides the ideal backdrop for debate on the future of international law.

She added that, with Asia home to over half the world's population, the region is central not only to defining modern global challenges, but also to driving their solutions.

A key highlight of the conference was the high-level main panel featuring President of the Asian Society of International Law, Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan, Founding Member of the Society, Professor Surya P. Subedi, and Dean of HBKU College of Law, Dr. Susan L. Karamanian.

The panel addressed environmental governance, small-state diplomacy, and international humanitarian law, highlighting how non-hegemonic and regional viewpoints are actively redefining global legal practice.

The two-day conference program also included the Junior Scholars Workshop, which offered undergraduate students, postgraduates, and early-career researchers the opportunity to present draft articles and receive mentorship from senior scholars.