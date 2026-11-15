MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is joining the global observance of World Diabetes Day 2026, marked annually on November 14.

This year's theme, "Early Action on Diabetes", underscores the importance of early diagnosis, comprehensive care and reducing the stigma associated with diabetes.

The observance focuses on turning awareness into practical early action by encouraging community members to understand their risk factors, assess their likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, and take advantage of early screening and intervention opportunities. These measures can help prevent diabetes and reduce its complications.

As part of its ongoing national efforts to strengthen diabetes prevention, promote early detection and improve the quality and inclusiveness of healthcare services, the MoPH is implementing several priority strategic initiatives and projects. These include updating national clinical guidelines on diabetes and obesity; developing e-learning modules for healthcare providers; implementing specialized programs to identify individuals at risk of diabetes; and enhancing the integrated health services and care for people living with diabetes.

These initiatives support the implementation of the National Action Plan for Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (2024-2030), reinforcing national collaboration and evidence-based health practices.

The Ministry is also supporting scientific research and the exchange of knowledge and expertise through a series of specialized research seminars on diabetes and obesity.

Throughout November, the MoPH is participating in a range of awareness activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Hamad Medical Corporation and the University of Doha for Science and Technology. These community-based activities target students, families and employees.

The activities include educational and awareness sessions, health screenings, body mass index measurements and nutritional counseling, as well as awareness-raising on the prevention of diabetes and obesity and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

The Ministry has also launched an awareness campaign on risk factors and early signs of diabetes. The campaign encourages community members to assess their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and to take preventive action early, while highlighting the importance of healthy nutrition, physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight.

The World Health Organization has stated that more than 40 per cent of people living with diabetes worldwide have not yet been diagnosed. Closing the diagnosis gap is a global priority, as WHO Member States have included a goal to diagnose 80 per cent of people with diabetes by 2030 among the five global coverage targets for diabetes.